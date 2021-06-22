Belfast men to walk around all Northern Ireland stadiums to raise £20k for charity

Two Belfast football fans are on a mission to raise £20,000 for charity by walking around all 12 top flight Irish League grounds over five days this summer.

Gareth Brown and Chris Kirk — both lifelong Glentoran supporters — will swap their soccer boots for walking boots in August to ‘Stride the Stadia’ to shine a spotlight on the physical and mental benefits of sport.

The friends will be hoping to strike it lucky by raising much-needed funds for local charity Sport Changes Life with their footie-themed, 210-mile challenge.

The walk will kick off at the grounds of their beloved Oval in east Belfast on Tuesday, August 17, taking in all other club stadia in the Danske Bank Premiership, before ending up back at Glentoran’s grounds on Saturday, August 21.

Gareth said they wanted to do something for Sport Changes Life that was fun and related to football and that Stride The Stadia was the perfect antidote to a challenging year.

“I am a family man from a working-class area in Belfast who prides myself on being a good role model to my kids,” he said.

“It is important that they see me keeping myself both physically and mentally active and in doing so helping others; not just in my own community but other communities — irrespective of who they are or where they are from.

“This has been a tough year for everyone with the pandemic, so we just wanted to get outdoors and do something fun that was close to our hearts and generating money for charity at the same time.

"So we are walking to keep active, talking to keep our minds well, laughing to keep our spirits up and getting to visit all the Irish Premier League football stadia across Northern Ireland. What’s not to love about that?”

Close pal Chris, who said that sport has had a hugely positive influence on his own life, said: “I’ve seen the impact that sport has had on me growing up and from a young age it taught me about core values like respect, teamwork and motivation.

“These core values are shared by the programmes Sport Changes Life offer in our communities. They work with young people with the sole aim of raising their aspirations to help them succeed and thrive, no matter what their circumstances or backgrounds are.

“As well as trying to involve all the Irish League teams, we will be inviting local grassroots soccer clubs, youth organisations, community groups, local businesses and anyone who wants to help us raise our £20k target and spread the message that sport really can change lives.”

Gareth Maguire, the chief executive of Sport Changes Life, said he was impressed by the friends’ enthusiasm and determination to give something back to the community.

And he said the funds raised would help empower many young people from disadvantaged communities.

“Whilst current lockdown restrictions have been challenging, now, more than ever we see a greater need to improve the lives of young at-risk youths and the funds from this #StrideTheStadiaChallenge will enable us to roll out several exciting new initiatives over the coming year,” said Gareth.

To find out more or to donate, email info@sportc hangeslife.com or Text Stride (amount) to 70085.