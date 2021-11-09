Belfast Metro bus service suspension continues as Translink chief calls for political leadership

Translink has confirmed its suspension of Metro bus services will continue in the evenings.

On Monday a number of services were cancelled over driver safety concerns.

Buses leaving Belfast city centre travelling to the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road are to stop from 6.30pm.

Some Ulsterbus services will be “adjusted”. Rail and Glider services are unaffected.

The public transport provider said “the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis”.

Its chief executive Chris Conway called for “political leadership”, in order to provide an adequate environment to reinstate services.

"It’s OK to be condemning attacks, but we really do need to see politicians taking leadership on the ground, with these areas that are feeling they need to get themselves involved with these incidents, to feel more stability and security,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

The decision follows recent violent attacks on buses in Northern Ireland, including on Sunday evening when masked men boarded the Metro 2e bus in Rathcoole, ordered the driver and passengers off, and then set the vehicle on fire.

Translink drivers stage a walk out in Belfast City Centre after a bus was hijacked in Rathcoole on November 8, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

It follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ claimed responsibility saying it had been carried out to mark the passing of a DUP deadline for resolving NI Protocol issues.

In Sunday’s attack it was reported the gang said their attack was also related to the protocol deadline.

Police said they did not think the Rathcoole incident was paramilitary related.

Mr Conway said attacks had “a lasting effect” on drivers.

"I speak to bus drivers a lot, particularly drivers who have long service and they always say a hijacking is something they remember for the rest of their service,” he said.

"We suspended services on around 40-60% of our services, mostly to the north and east of Belfast. A number of Ulsterbuses were diverted as well.

"The measures we took we will continue to reinforce in the nights coming forward in order to reinforce that stability that we’re looking for across our services and in these local communities.”

The chief executive added that the company has a number of mobile teams to support drivers, additional support from the PSNI and they are in discussions with community leaders on the ground about what’s happening in the local areas.

"What we really want to do is reinstate these services. That’s our role and it’s a huge regret we have to withdraw services. We don’t want to be in this situation.

"We will have a meeting every lunchtime with drivers and every morning with the PSNI and community groups, and we’ll make a decision every day to try our best to start reinstating these services.

“Drivers are saying to us as well they want to be back... they don’t want to be suspending services. They want to work with us. Public transport is so important. It’s an essential service.

"These are two sporadic attacks – we’re hoping they are just sporadic.”

Passengers are being advised to check the Translink website for the latest information, or phone its contact centre on 02890 666 630.