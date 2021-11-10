Belfast Metro evening buses to resume after two nights of suspended services

Translink have announced that Metro bus services which were suspended over the past two nights in the north and east of Belfast will resume from Wednesday evening, with some local diversions.

The public transport provider said the decision follows ongoing engagement with trade unions, PSNI and local community representatives alongside enhanced safety measures.

Evening services on the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road had been suspended on Monday and Tuesday after bus drivers vented safety concerns following the hijacking and burning of two buses, one of which the Protestant Action Force – a cover name for the UVF — claimed responsibility for.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations said: “We have worked very closely with colleagues in our trade unions and the PSNI and have reached out to engage with local communities enabling us to make these appropriate decisions around the safe return of evening services.

“We understand many people rely on us to get them to where they need to be and appreciate their frustrations. It has been important to work quickly to find suitable solutions to this difficult situation that ensured the safety of everyone and I am sure this will be welcome news for passengers to have their services back.

“We will continue to make safety our priority. We will continue to liaise with the PSNI, trade unions and the community and monitor services over the coming days and have steps in place to respond to any arising situations.”

He added that updates can also be found on Translink’s website - www.translink.co.uk.