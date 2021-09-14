Belfast missile-making firm Thales secures four-year MoD contract

Belfast based missile manufacturer Thales has been given a major boost after being part of a four-year Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract worth around £72.5 million.

The company, situated in the east of the city, was awarded the contracts to develop a new weapon system that does not use traditional ammunition.

The contract awarded to the consortium headed by Thales UK and Raytheon UK, will create 30 new jobs in Thales NI, with the site already employing around 600.

Read more £98.4m contract from Ministry of Defence secures jobs at Belfast plant

The new Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) being developed as part of the contract are powered by electricity and operate without ammunition, significantly reducing operating costs and according to the MoD, provide “unprecedented offensive and defensive flexibility to personnel on the frontline”.

Philip McBride, Managing Director, Thales Belfast said: "Winning these contracts is a good news story for Northern Ireland and its reputation as a hub of technology excellence.

"They allow us to expand our capabilities and ensures we are a significant part of MoD’s thinking in developing and delivering Novel Weapons to the British Forces for many years to come.

“The awards also help create a centre of excellence for novel weapons in Northern Ireland and allows us to broaden our skill base and develop the suitably qualified, experienced team we need for the future.

“We are very pleased to be supporting the MoD on this ground-breaking technology and it’s a boost to the workforce to see UK MoD continue to invest in our business.

"As a major defence prime, this will be an encouragement to the excellent supply chain we have here in Northern Ireland and shows that Government and MoD see Northern Ireland as a provider of high-tech solutions.”

DEW are the next-generation technologies and regarded as having the potential to revolutionise the battlefield and reduce the risk of collateral damage.

The three contracts will deliver two laser DEW demonstrators and on radio frequency DEW demonstrator.

The first laser demonstrator will aid the Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate by detecting, tracking, engaging and countering Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as well as sea targets.

The British Army’s Wolfhound armoured vehicle will also host this demonstrator which will also elevate capability in counter-UAV and other air threats, as well as prosecuting land-based targets.

The radio frequency demonstrator will also be used by the British Army, hosted on a MAN SV truck detecting and tracking a variety of air, land and sea targets.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said it is “hugely significant” that Belfast is at the centre of the technologies.

"As part of a consortium from across the United Kingdom, Thales are looking not to the immediate years ahead, but to the challenges future decades will bring. They will be playing a central role in contributing to the UK's defence capabilities, but also further cementing east Belfast's place at the heart of Northern Ireland's defence industry,” he said.

“Companies such as Thales are already home to world-class talent and contracts such as this will continue that and provide fantastic opportunities for engineers and specialists working in this field."

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin added: “We are investing £6.6 billion in research and development across Defence over the next four years, reaffirming our commitment to provide the Armed Forces with truly advanced capabilities.

“Directed Energy Weapons are a key element of our future equipment programmes and we intend on becoming a world-leader in the research, manufacture and implementation of this next-generation technology.”

In March this year, Thales won another MoD contract worth £98.4 million contract to maintain short-range air defence (Shorad) for the British Army and Royal Marines, securing more than 100 jobs at the site.