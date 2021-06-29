Belfast model Bernadette Hagans who lost leg to cancer scoops prestigious Diana Award for inspiring young people

Bernadette Hagans, recipient of the Diana Award pictured with Samuel Sheppard (11) who she has supported through his cancer diagnosis

Bernadette Hagans, recipient of the Diana Award for her work promoting and celebrating difference and inspiring children and young people diagnosed with cancer

A 25-year-old Belfast model who lost her leg to cancer has said she is “so grateful”, after being awarded a prestigious Diana Award for supporting and inspiring young people.

Bernadette Hagans suffered the trauma of losing her right leg after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had to learn to walk again using a prosthetic.

At just the age of 22, she was told she had synovial sarcoma, a rare cancer which develops in cells around joints and tendons. To save her life, surgeons had to have her right leg amputated through the knee.

Now winning the award set up in memory of the Princess of Wales to reward the humanitarian work of young people, Bernadette said she never expected it to happen.

“All I have wanted to do is try to use my journey and experiences to be there to support other people going through something similar.

“It is crazy that people would go out of their way to give me this award because I never would have expected it.

“I am so grateful. I am really loving getting to support Cancer Fund for Children and the families they help. I am really lucky and again just so grateful to be receiving this award.”

After her own experience, the model got involved with several local cancer charities, including the Cancer Fund for Children who nominated her for the award.

She is also a finalist in this year’s Miss Northern Ireland contest, the first finalist with a disability or difference.

Ms Hagans uses her almost 20,000 Instagram followers to spread a message of empowerment and hope to other young people in Northern Ireland and further afield.

Bernadette Hagans, recipient of the Diana Award pictured with Samuel Sheppard (11) who she has supported through his cancer diagnosis

One of those was Samuel Sheppard (11), from Enniskillen, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and required an amputation.

The boy was put in contact with Bernadette through the Cancer Fund for Children, with Bernadette supporting him since. She met Samuel in hospital, connected him to other young people who have a prosthetic and arranged for him to have his own prosthetic personalised.

Samuel’s mum Avril Sheppard said: “Bernadette more than deserves this award as an inspiring young person. She has overcome such personal adversity in her life and is a true inspiration.

“Since Samuel met Bernadette in January 2021, he has decided to be proud of his journey. Bernadette wears her story with beauty and pride, and this has inspired my son. She is a true inspiration to all who cross her path.”

Helen Patterson from Cancer Fund for Children added: “Bernadette embodies what the Diana Award is all about. She is a warm, positive, and an enormously resilient young woman. Her ability to connect with people and her desire to help others stems from how genuine she is.

"What you see is what you get. We are incredibly proud of how Bernadette is breaking the mould when it comes to what it means to have a disability, and how she is supporting young people and families navigating cancer.”