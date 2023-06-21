Belfast mother’s despair as son with special needs still to receive nursery place

A WOMAN has spoken of an “appalling” situation facing children with special educational needs (SEN) as her three-year-old son has yet to receive confirmation of a nursery place.

Victoria Biner’s son Aaronn is non-verbal, has a specific learning disability, and an autism diagnosis pending.

The Finaghy woman said to be more than halfway through June with no special school nursery placement was “shockingly worrying”.

He is currently attending a Mencap children’s centre.

The end of the school term is just days away, and many frustrated parents protested at Stormont yesterday.

Earlier this year Aaronn was assessed by an education psychologist and has a statement of SEN.

The National Association of Head Teachers previously described a shortfall in special school places for the September term as “appalling”.

It has been reported that almost half of children here who require a place at a special school will not get one this September.

As of June 14, 317 children were identified as needing a P1 place at a special school — but there are only 160 available.

And the total number of children in Northern Ireland identified as requiring a place in a Special School Nursery on the same date was 568 – although the total number of available places is 314.

Ms Biner said she was “appalled” by media reports that the Education Authority (EA) is considering closing a number of nursery units in special schools to accommodate primary one pupils instead.

“Aaronn has complex needs and needs a special school setting; as a mother, this is not wanted, but this is what I have been driven to, to try to give my son the best possible start in life,” she said.

“Aaronn has improved so much from attending Mencap this year, where he has had use of the amazing facilities there, extremely highly trained staff, all the appropriate therapies on a regular basis, access to a sensory room, soft play room, extensive outside garden etc.

“And having made these improvements, to now have this type of setting he needs to thrive taken away, and not transition into a similar setting to continue his nursery education, would have a catastrophic impact on his development and wellbeing.

“For years all I have heard is early intervention is key to a child with SEN to help them reach their full potential.

“To now have EA take this away from my son and try to put him on a setting that will not be appropriate or beneficial for him and his needs...

“As my son’s statement says: ‘In view of the nature, degree and complexity of Aaronn’s educational needs, it would be appropriate that his special educational needs could best be met within an appropriate special school nursery setting’. Not in a unit or last minute made-up provision.”

Early years are exceptionally important in levelling the playing field for children from more disadvantaged backgrounds.

Studies show proper investment in the early years of children — from birth to four years — results in improved health, educational, economic and social outcomes.

Ms Biner added: “The closure of nursery units within schools for children with SEN is due to the combined issues of a catastrophic failure of area planning by the EA, and also reduced funding by the Department of Education.

“All children deserve the best start in life — children with special educational needs are no different and should not be treated differently.

“My child, like every other child, has a right to an education.

“Too many children like Aaronn are still waiting to be allocated a nursery place.

“They deserve to have their needs met in an environment that’s suited to them.

“There are constant delays and no definitive plans or answers from the Education Authority.

“By considering the closure of SEN nursery schools the Education Authority is denying our children a right to education, to help, to support, to intervention, to therapy, to friendship.”

The Education Authority said last night that “ensuring all children with statements receive a placement which fully meets their needs remains a top priority”.

The EA said it “will continue to work to ensure that all children with statements entering pre-school, P1 and post primary education receive a placement that fully meets their needs”.

It said that it “recognises the pressures being felt by parents as they await placements for their children and is actively engaging with schools to assess their capacity to increase the number of appropriate places they can provide as a matter of urgency”.

Una Turbitt, Interim Director for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We absolutely recognise that this is an extremely anxious time for those parents and children waiting for the confirmation of a school place. All children with statements are equally entitled to a place which is appropriate to meet their needs.

“We would like to reassure parents that those children with profound special educational and medical needs will still be offered a special school place.

“The (SEN) placement process for Primary 7 pupils is reaching conclusion with the majority of pupils already placed. Families still awaiting confirmation of placement will be contacted during the week commencing 26th June 2023.

“In identified areas of high demand, the focus is now on the placement of Primary 1 pupils requiring a special school place. Consequently, this may mean that some special schools in the areas with the greatest pressure will have a reduced nursery intake this year and more Pre-School pupils offered alternative supported provision in other settings.

"This could be in a specialist class within a mainstream setting or in a mainstream class with a package of support that ensures their needs are fully met. Please be assured that we are working to ensure that all Pre-School children with SEN will still be offered a place which provides the additional support they need to maximise the potential of their pre-school year.

“Parents of children who are undergoing statutory assessment and have applied through the Open Enrolment Process for a Mainstream School placement are advised to accept their Mainstream offer whilst their statutory assessment process continues. We will then engage directly with the families involved to discuss all the options available and identify an appropriate placement for each child.

“The EA is working to ensure all children will be placed appropriately as soon as possible and fully understands the importance of keeping parents informed of progress regarding their child’s school placement.

"SEN Link Officers will be in contact with all parents of pupils awaiting placement by the week beginning 26th June 2023 at the latest. If you have not been contacted by Friday 30th June 17.00, please email your SEN Link Officer directly on Monday 3rd July 2023 or call the SEN Helpdesk on 028 9598 5960 where staff will be available to help you.

“I want to acknowledge the patience and understanding of the families impacted and the support being provided by school principals in this very challenging situation. We will do everything possible to ensure all children are placed with the support that they need to be happy, learning and succeeding.”