Belfast Multi-Cultural Association: Over £70,000 raised for food bank following devastating arson attack

The Belfast Multicultural Association building was operating as a food bank prior to the fire (David Young/PA)

More than £70,000 has been raised in an online appeal for the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association following the devastating fire at the former church last month.

Four weeks ago the blaze gutted the building, which was being used as a food bank for volunteers distributing packages to vulnerable during the Covid pandemic. Police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

Donations flooded in after the attack, with the online fundraiser smashing its initial target of £10,000. A total of £71,733 was finally raised and presented to the community group on Thursday.

The group is currently trying to find an alternate premises to operate from while the building in the Donegal Pass area undergoes extensive repairs.

Muhammad Atif, a trustee of Belfast Multi-Cultural Association, said the arson attack has left them "heartbroken", with volunteers seeing their work "go up in flames".

“But the response to this appeal showed us that we have the support of the community in Belfast and far beyond. We will be forever grateful for this outpouring of love," he said.

“We are determined to come back stronger than ever to help the communities with whom we work.”

To date no one has been charged with carrying out the attack, while two men aged 42 and 49 who were arrested over the arson were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, who organised the fundraiser, said the response to initiative "goes far beyond its monetary value".

"It represents an act of love and solidarity towards those who have suffered the hatred of racist thugs," he added.

"I want to thank every single donor to this appeal. With your generosity, you have demonstrated the real spirit of Belfast and the wider community.

"Now we expect the police to do their job. Impunity for those who committed thousands of previous racist attacks in recent years undoubtedly emboldened those who torched this building.

"Police figures show that the vast majority of racist hate crimes in Northern Ireland go unpunished. That is simply unacceptable. This must be a safe and welcoming place for all. Right now, it’s not."

Statistics show that there have been 6,502 race hate crimes reported to the PSNI police in the last decade. In the 2019/20 financial year, only 6.1% of racially-motivated cases of criminal damage - such as arson attacks on homes and other buildings - resulted in charges or summons.