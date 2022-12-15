Belfast mum dies following car accident in South Africa

A South African mother-of-two who was living in Belfast and raised over £16,000 to help fund her medical treatment after she was injured in a car accident has died.

Crystal De Freitas (36) had been in Northern Ireland for the past two years but had been visiting family in South Africa at the start of the month when the crash involving a lorry happened.

Her sister Nadean De Freitas confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that she tragically passed away from her injuries on Wednesday.

She had been on her way to visit Crystal in hospital in South Africa when she received the news.

It has been reported that Crystal’s husband, whom she was separated from, and her two children travelled to South Africa to be by her side.

Crystal’s friend Luna Saffron-Todd previously said she set up a Go Fund Me to help with the cost of her healthcare with the appeal going viral and raising £16,000.

"In the absence of health insurance the medical bills are incredibly high and we can only afford to continue life support for two weeks using every resource we have” said Luna at the time of the Go Fund Me’s creation.

Nadean also said she plans on holding a vigil for her sister in her memory.