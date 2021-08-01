Belfast mum Lisa Gregg dies suddenly, tributes paid from heartbroken family and Maggie Mays cafe

A Belfast mum who passed away suddenly has been described as “one of a kind" and the “funniest and biggest” character, as tributes are paid to her online.

Lisa Gregg passed away on Friday, with the mum-of-one a much-loved member of staff at the popular Belfast cafe Maggie Mays.

The restaurant paid tribute to the woman – who had worked at the establishment for three years – as they announced they plan to close for a period of time on Tuesday as a mark of respect.

In a post on Facebook, Maggie Mays wrote: “It is with great sorrow to announce the death of one of our Maggies Team, Lisa Gregg.

“Lisa has been a part of the Maggies Castle street family for the past 3 years. If you ever had the pleasure to have met Lisa you’ll know she brightened any room she walked into.

“She was one of the craziest, funniest and biggest characters we have ever met and we will miss her more than words can say. She was one of a kind.

“Thank you Lisa for always making us laugh with your ridiculousness, you were so so loved. You were and always will be, our wee melter.

“Our thoughts and love are with her parents Harry and Elizabeth, her siblings Ciaran, Kelly and Debbie, her daughter Rionach and all her friends & family.

“Maggie Mays Castle Street will be closed on Tuesday from 12.30pm - 2.30pm so the staff can pay their respects.”

Others online paid tribute to Ms Gregg, including her aunt Mary Morris, who described her as the “heart and soul of our family”.

“To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement. I can’t believe you’ve left us,” she wrote.

“Lisa you weren’t just my niece but my best friend my adopted daughter.

“I love you more than words can say.”

Liz Arnott wrote: “So sorry about the loss of your friend and colleague. So sad.”

Emma McCandless Bell added: “Such sad news, so much love and strength to Lisa’s family and friends.”

Geraldine McIlwaine said: “Lovely girl knew her well always made me laugh RIP Lisa.”

A funeral notice for Ms Gregg said she was the “beloved daughter” of Harry and Elizabeth and the “loving mother” of Rionach-Lilly.

“Much loved sister of Ciaran, Kelly and Debbie, also a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. R.I.P,” it added.

“Funeral arrangements later.

“Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.”