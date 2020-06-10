Belfast mum Nuala Mackel loses fight for life after being struck by car

Mother-of-four Nuala Mackel died after being struck by a car last Friday

Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-four who died in hospital after being struck by a car in west Belfast last week.

Nuala Mackel (53) was from the Whiterock area of the city.

The accident occurred on the Stewartstown Road at around 6.05pm on Friday, close to Suffolk Day Centre.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Family and friends had appealed for prayers after Mrs Mackel was critically injured in the collision.

She had been in a coma in the intensive care unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital and passed away yesterday.

Niece Annaleigh Walsh led tributes on social media to "a beautiful soul taken far too soon".

"Our whole family is absolutely heartbroken at the tragic passing of our beautiful, funny and caring aunt Nuala. One of a kind," she posted on Facebook.

"2020 will be a year we won't forget - teaching us the importance of appreciating our loved ones around us, holding each other that bit tighter and loving each other that much harder.

"Thinking of my whole family, especially my cousins and uncle Eddie at this horrible time."

Cardinal O'Donnell's GAA club also extended its sympathies: "It is with a heavy heart that we bring you the sad news of the passing of Nuala Mackel.

"Nuala was a sister and aunt to current and past members of our club, the committee and members of Cardinal O'Donnell's pass on our deepest condolences to the Mackel and Walsh families as well as her friends at this very sad time."

A family friend added: "Absolutely heartbroken. She was one of the world's nicest and funniest women. Heaven's gained a strong and beautiful angel. Thoughts are with the Mackel and Walsh family at this awful time."

Mrs Mackel is survived by husband Eddie, three sons and a daughter.

PSNI Inspector Philip McCullough said enquiries are continuing and he is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1545 of June 5.