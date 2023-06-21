Belfast mum tells of terror after home and car destroyed by loyalist mob

The woman and her teen daughter who has autism were terrified when up to 15 men in balaclavas descended on their home

The aftermath of the bungled attack on the mother's home and car. Credit: Sunday World

A mum has told of her terror after her home and car were attacked by a loyalist mob who’d got the wrong house.

The 43-year-old and her teenage daughter who has autism were left terrified when a mob of up to 15 men in balaclavas descended on their home in Avoca Street in north Belfast.

The gang, who were armed with hammers, iron bars and baseball bats, began smashing up her front door and living room windows, as well as attacking her car.

They then realised they’d got the wrong house and started smashing up a neighbour’s property before the PSNI arrived and the mob made off.

Police have appealed for information about the incident which happened shortly after 10pm on June 5.

The mum, who asked not to be named, says the attack has left her and her 15-year-old daughter traumatised.

And she’s terrified the same thing could happen again.

“We had just gone to bed, and I checked my phone and said to her we were in bed early because with her autism she’s always so active,” says the north Belfast woman.

“A few minutes later I started to hear this thumping and I thought the house was being egged.

“It kept going and going and I called the police as I was going down the stairs. I could hear someone shouting to get the door and the glass was coming in round me.

“I was screaming at my daughter to stay upstairs. These people were all in black balaclavas. It was so frightening.

“Then someone shouted, ‘not here, go over there,’ and they went across the street and started attacking the neighbour’s house.”

The mum, who’s lived in the street for 16 years, says her car was so badly damaged in the attack it’s been written off.

All of the windows were smashed, and the gang also took a hammer to the bodywork.

The impact of multiple hammer blows on her front door was so bad neighbours thought the gang had fired shots at it.

“The car is completely wrecked. They did all the windows and tore a hole in the bonnet.”

Her neighbours also ran for cover as the attackers moved on to a second property.

The gang continued to smash windows until police arrived within minutes, when officers were able to recover some of the weapons the gang dropped as they ran, and camera footage from the area.

As the mum dealt with the trauma after the incident, she’s also tried to make sense of why her home was attacked.

Local reports say the gang were sent from the nearby Shankill Road. She has also established there is no threat against her.

“I know these men weren’t from this area. The word is they were sent over from the Shankill.”

She fled her home but had to return for the sake of her young daughter.

“We’re sitting in the dark with the windows boarded up until we can get them replaced, but routine is very important to my daughter, and she wanted back to her own comforts and her own bed.

“Usually she likes her own space, but she’s been clinging to me.

“She’s had anxiety and panic attacks since we came back, and I’ve had panic attacks since I came back to start clearing up.

“My daughter keeps asking are we OK to go to sleep. I’m trying to explain to her that it wasn’t us they were after,” she says.

The woman, who volunteers in the local community centre, says she’s determined to stay in her home, as her child’s school is nearby and the family have never had any trouble in the area. But they’re both terrified the same mistake could happen again.

“I’m trying to reassure my daughter that we’re safe but who is to say if this mistake could happen once, it’s not going to happen again.

“I just want to know why it happened and why they did so much damage,” she says.

The PSNI said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information or footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2292 of 05/06/23.”