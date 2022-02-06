Belfast murder victim was left in a wheelchair after gun attack

Man died from wounds at weekend after being stabbed in north Belfast in January

Caoimhe Morgan was also killed in Harcourt Drive in December

Murders: Harcourt Drive in Belfast where a man was stabbed in January

A man who died a month after being stabbed during an altercation at a house in north Belfast had survived a previous unrelated gun attack that left him in a wheelchair, it can be revealed.

The 47-year-old man died on Sunday morning in hospital from wounds he sustained in the stabbing attack at the house on Harcourt Drive, between the Cliftonville and Oldpark roads.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have now launched a murder probe after the man, who has not yet been named, passed away.

A number of arrests were made following the stabbing in the early hours of January 7.

It was the third murder in the immediate area in a year.

Caoimhe Morgan, a 30-year-old mother of four, was found dead at a house on the same street just before Christmas. It is entirely unrelated but locals say the two murders have brought attention to an otherwise quiet street.

And Danny McClean (54) was murdered on February 2, 2021 just a street away on the Cliftonville Road while sitting in a parked car.

Last week, police released CCTV footage of a the killer running towards Clifton Crescent, which leads to Harcourt Drive.

Mr McClean had had been on bail facing arms charges.

No one has been charged with the murder.

There is no suggestion any of the three murders are linked.

Police are still piecing together what happened in the run up to the fatal stabbing.

It’s understood that the murdered man arrived at the house by taxi in his wheelchair during the afternoon or early evening of Thursday, January 6.

Locals woke early the next morning to the sounds of a commotion at the house, followed by the arrival of police.

Forensic teams were in and out of the house for two days following the stabbing.

The man was the target of a previous gun attack, during which he was shot in the head, according to sources.

That attack is not believed linked to the stabbing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am on Friday, January 7 following a report of a stabbing.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away this morning, Sunday, February 6.

"A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch. If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday, January 6 or early on Friday, January 7 and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22.”

The house where the man was stabbed is on what locals describe as the upper end of Harcourt Drive, close to a primary school. Caoimhe Morgan lived in a house on the lower part of the street.

Builder Taylor McIlvenna claims he “lost the head” and struck her over a purported affair, but insists no life-threatening injuries were inflicted, a judge was told last week.

More than 100 people people gathered over the weekend to remember Caoimhe and to raise money for domestic violence charities.

The dead woman's brother, Philip Morgan, helped organise the weekend event.

Philip told the Sunday Life he hoped it would make people more aware of the consequences of domestic violence, especially when victims go through it in silence.

“We want people suffering from domestic violence to reach out and get help — and it’s not just women, but men and children too,” he said.

“So, we are raising money for the Men’s Advisory Project NI, the NSPCC as well as Women’s Aid.”

Philip paid tribute to his sister, who was found dead at her home on December 18.

“We have four sisters and I am the only boy, so obviously we were quite close. It has been hard,” he said.

“We have just been trying to focus on doing some good and we don’t want her death to be in vain.

“The community has been amazing. There have been a lot of donations and raffles on Facebook. Everybody has been unreal.

“It’s definitely comforting. It gives us comfort that the community is helping out. It’s still very fresh and still feels like a shock to all of us.”

Details of Caoimhe’s death in her Harcourt Drive home emerged in court last week as McIlvenna was refused bail. The 30-year-old, who is from Belfast but has an address at Ballywalter, Co Down, denies a charge of murder.