Belfast musician calls for public’s help after his ‘life’s work’ including flute and hard drives are stolen from car

Stíofán Ó Luachráin hopes to find his flute in particular, as it is of 'great sentimental value'.

A Belfast musician has launched a public appeal to help find some of his most valuable belongings, after they were stolen from his car near Belfast city centre on Saturday night.

Stíofán Ó Luachráin left his car in North Street car park overnight, and when he returned on Sunday, found that his vehicle’s windows had been smashed.

Among items that were taken were his flute, recording equipment, laptop and hard drives.

Mr Ó Luachráin, who makes his living from live gigging and playing Irish traditional music, has received over a thousand Facebook shares with a recent social media post, in which he urges people to keep a lookout for his black-keyed wooden flute and hard drives in particular.

He even said he would pay good money get the items back.

“The flute and content on the hard drives are irreplaceable,” he said.

"The hard drives contain my life's work. The flute is so precious to me and carries immense sentimental value. I’m hoping the power of social media will help me track this down.”

“Anyone who might be connected to those who took it or who have information on how this might be sold on, please please please get in touch. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get them back!

“This is my entire livelihood and everything I've ever worked on!”

He told the Belfast Telegraph that members of the public have been “great and so helpful with advice” and that he is meeting with the PSNI on Monday evening to provide photographs and more information about his stolen items.

He also plans to go around any shops in Belfast that sell second-hand equipment - particularly musical instruments – to see if his belongings have been pawned off there and to ask business owners to keep a lookout.

“Especially with the flute, it’s so valuable in of itself but it’s like an extension of myself,” he added. “It’s how I make my living – I love trad music – it’s sentimental.”

The former Queen’s University student noted that his hard drives have all his passwords, details and all the music projects he’s been working on “for God knows how long”.

"Right up until Covid hit, I was gigging full time, then when the pandemic came I moved into sound production and started a number of different projects.”

One of the projects Mr Ó Luachráin had been working on involved Belfast became a UNESCO City of Music last year.

Belfast is only the third city in the UK to become a City of Music with Liverpool receiving it in 2016 and Glasgow in 2008.

As part of the grant awarded to the council for gaining this prestigious title, Mr Ó Luachráin was named as one of five local ‘musicians in residence’ and had been tasked with delivering a Freedom of the City music programme.

All of the work he has completed so far on the programme is on one of his stolen hard drives.

He has asked for anyone who may have any information as to the whereabouts of any of his belongings, or any information on who may have taken them, to message him directly on Facebook or to contact the police.

His flute was in a brown wooden case when it was taken from his car and was made by Stephane Morvan.

His laptop is a dark grey Apple Mac Book Pro.

He is also missing two microphones – an SM57 and SM58 – and a pair of LUGS in-ear monitors.