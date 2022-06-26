Belfast needs more powers from Stormont in bid to revitalise run down city centre, claims Alliance’s Kate Nicholl

Ms Nicholl said Belfast City Council not having regeneration powers is "crazy"

A Belfast MLA has called for regeneration powers to be transferred from Stormont to the council in a bid to tackle derelict buildings and cleanliness issues in the city centre.

Alliance’s Kate Nicholl, a former Lord Mayor of Belfast, said it was “crazy” for the council to have powers over planning but not regeneration.

The south Belfast politician was responding on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme as part of an ongoing debate around the perception and image of the city centre.

Earlier this month, all parties at City Hall came together to back a “Cleansing Task Force” consisting of members from each party, senior management and cleansing management to be convened by the Lord Mayor.

Read more Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl back to work at Stormont with baby daughter at her side

Belfast has seen months of bad headlines concerning littering, graffiti “tagging” and rat infestation due to fly tipping, with business owners and residents crying out against a perceived “run down” city centre.

Ms Nicholl said Belfast has faced “blow after blow” as a result of issues such as the Primark Bank Buildings fire and the Covid-19 pandemic and said the problem has been “building”.

“We recognise we need to look at this with creativity. I don’t think it has been dealt with the urgency it needs to be,” she said.

“Within council there already is a taskforce. There are things from Stormont we need.

“Having planning powers in council but not regeneration powers is crazy. We need to transfer regeneration powers to council.

“We need to look at time limits around planning applications. All these buildings being banked by landlords and left into dereliction is not right.

“Council took over the bank building in Royal Avenue and has created this brilliant community cultural space. Let's see more of that.”

One local councillor said the public have been contacting him in recent weeks and months, with people claiming they “don’t feel safe in Belfast city centre and that it is dirty”.

“The response has been very slow. Belfast City Council has a big responsibility but there are also other departments.

“Department for Infrastructure, Department for Communities. Quite often a lot of the departments work in silos, which doesn’t help as well. At the minute we know the response is not enough.

“City Council are currently training more staff around cleansing. While that will help in terms of the image, we also need that cross departmental support from Stormont about how we tackle this head on.”