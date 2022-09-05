Belfast needs over 6,000 new social homes by 2026: Housing Executive

City’s ageing population a key factor in driving the demand

More than 6,000 new social homes are needed in Belfast over the next four years, according to the Housing Executive.

But the target looks optimistic considering only 113 such properties were built in 2021/22.

NIHE’s housing investment plan 2022/23, setting out its programme for that period, will be presented to Belfast City Council on Tuesday.

Last year the Housing Executive spent just over £195m on improvements and maintenance. It intends to invest up to £261m this year.

The report notes the percentage of older people in the city is projected to rise almost 22% by 2030, so social housing stock to meet this need will have to be provided — 6,125 units by 2026.

In terms of prices, the report notes the average house price in Belfast in 2021 was £189,761, a 15.1% increase on the year before.

As of March this year, there were 12,237 applicants on the housing waiting list in the Belfast City Council area, and 1,558 applicants were allocated a home last year.

Of the 12,237 on the waiting list, 9,307 were deemed to be in “housing stress”, meaning they were in priority need. In 2021/22, 4,553 applicants presented as homeless, with 2,820 being accepted as such.

Over the same period there were 4,479 placements in temporary accommodation such as hostels, hotels and private lets.

There can be multiple temporary housing placements over the course of a year.

The report states: “The main reasons for homelessness acceptances continue to be as a result of accommodation not being reasonable and family/relationship breakdown.

“Additional homelessness funding of £9.3m was provided by the Department for Communities to support our homelessness response to the ongoing pandemic.

“There are a range of temporary accommodation options available in Belfast.

“During 2021/22 the Housing Executive made 4,479 placements, which included 104 placements into Housing Executive hostels; 773 placements into voluntary sector hostels; 1,894 placement to hotels/bed and breakfast; 980 to leased properties, and 542 placements in single let properties.”

In their foreword to the report, NIHE chief executive Grania Long and board chairman Professor Peter Roberts warned of the challenges in the sector: “The waiting list for social housing (together with levels of homelessness) has risen significantly in recent years and show little sign of slowing.

“Despite sustained levels of investment in new social housing in Northern Ireland, which have been favourable when compared with other parts of the United Kingdom, the gap between housing demand and supply continues to widen.

“This highlights the continued importance of the partnership that has been built between councils and the housing sector, and the need for a sustained level of funding for social housing in order to address rising levels of homelessness and growing waiting lists.”

The foreword added: “A strategic shift in favour of homelessness prevention and early intervention is critical if we are to provide a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness and support those who are homeless.”