Belfast NI Protocol protest interrupted by brother of loyalist murder victim Raymond McCord Jr

A protest by the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) at the offices of the Irish Secretariat in Belfast took place with just two members in attendance and with none of the leading loyalists who sit on the umbrella group present.

David Campbell, chair of the LCC and former politician David McNarry, one of the founding members of the group, held the small protest at the Linenhall Street, Irish government offices.

The two men held a banner featuring a European Commission vice president Maroc Sefcovic, prime minister Boris Johnson, former Tanaiste Simon Coveney and US president Joe Biden.

Similar banners have appeared at various locations across Northern Ireland overnight ahead of further planned protests in the week ahead.

There were no representatives of the three loyalist groups that fall under the LCC umbrella in attendance at the protest, with the usually outspoken loyalists keeping a low profile in recent weeks.

While there was a large media presence waiting on the LCC protest the event was derailed by the arrival of Gareth McCord, brother of murder victim Raymond McCord jnr, who was killed by the UVF in 1997.

Mr McCord’s father Raymond snr is a well-known victim’s campaigner, his complaint to the Police Ombudsman following the murder of his son lead to a damning investigation into collusion between the RUC and the Mount Vernon UVF.

Mr McNarry complained police officers about Mr McCord but was told he was entitled to be there. (Press Eye).

Mr McCord, holding a framed picture of his brother, heckled both men throughout the protest, standing in front of them and speaking loudly over them.

Mr McNarry complained to uniformed police officers present at the scene about Mr McCord but was told he was entitled to be there.

The protest broke up after less than 10 minutes.

Further protests and band parades are planned for Monday evening in locations across Northern Ireland.

Parades are expected to take place in Antrim, Newtownabbey, Ballymena, Ards, Bangor and Belfast.

There have been calls for no further violence to accompany the parades and what have been advertised as ‘peaceful protests’ against the Northern Ireland protocol.

Community workers have also warned young people not to attend protests at interfaces advertised via social media.

A social media message claiming a protest was planned for the Lanark Way interface in West Belfast, the scene of violent disorder earlier this month has been dismissed as fake.

On Saturday the Belfast Telegraph reported that Facebook had removed the accounts of a number of people and groups that had been spreading posts about planned protests at flashpoint locations.

Progressive Unionist Party representative and Shankill community worker Stacey Graham posted on Twitter: “Please do not be taking any heed of calls for a protest at Lanark Way.

“These posts are being created by those intent on stirring up trouble at interfaces in order to discredit other legitimate protests.

“Think of residents who will be left to bear the brunt and deal with the aftermath”.