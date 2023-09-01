Belfast nurse fighting for compulsory menopause training

Classes can ease burden on NHS, says woman behind new petition

A nurse is hoping to reach 10,000 signatures with a UK-wide petition to make menopause awareness training mandatory for practice nurses.

Elizabeth Wenden-Kerr experienced primary ovarian insufficiency a number of years ago. It happens when a woman’s ovaries stop working, normally before she is 40.

The now 46-year-old said: “It blindsided me and I experienced a lot of physical and psychological symptoms.

"I didn’t have much of an understanding of what was happening.

“I wanted to do what I could do to ensure other women did not struggle in the same way.”

Elizabeth runs a menopause clinic at the Woodstock Road Surgery in Belfast and hopes every GP practice will one day offer similar services.

“As healthcare professionals, we need to keep women safe and provide them with evidence-based options,” she said.

“As well as helping women, this would be really beneficial for the health service because menopausal women are more at risk of heart conditions, diabetes and osteoporosis.

“If we, as practice nurses, receive menopausal training, we have a crucial role to play in health promotion.

“Providing education would benefit our overstretched GPs and reduce the financial burden on the NHS.”

Elizabeth said she launched her petition to highlight the “dire” situation in Northern Ireland, which is the only part of the UK that does not have a women’s health strategy.

Donna Sage, one of Liz’s patients, had to have a hysterectomy after suffering from adenomyosis, a gynaecological condition that causes tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into its own muscular wall.

“With me only being 40 years old, I wasn’t aware of the possibility that my ovaries wouldn’t wake up or function normally again, so the thought of menopause didn’t even occur to me,” she said.

“It was roughly a few months into my recovery that I noticed sweats at night and through the day — the symptoms of the menopause.

“There’s so little information out there for us ladies, so my head was in a spin.

“It wasn’t until Liz phoned me about HRT patches and everything regarding the menopause that I realised I would have been totally lost without her help.

“There needs to be more support for women in every GP surgery so that we don’t feel alone.”

Elizabeth added: “The Royal College of Nursing states that every nurse should have an understanding of menopause. What I’m looking for is funding for specific accredited training from the British Menopause Society or the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare.

“Some people have come back to say there is training, but it’s not the level that’s needed.”

The Department for Health said: “Funding has... been provided to the Clinical Education Centre (CEC) to allow primary care nurses free access to the syllabus offered in-year by the CEC, including [courses] covering the menopause.

“A training needs analysis is being undertaken to identify future requirements for primary care nurses, including menopause training.”

You can sign Elizabeth’s petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/633748. The deadline is September 2