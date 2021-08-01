Belfast nurse left shaken after car hijacked near the Mater Hospital 

A Belfast nurse has been left shaken after her shift as her car was hijacked when she was leaving work at the Mater Hospital.

The incident was reported to police at around 7.55am on Saturday morning, with the woman being ordered out of her car by a man in a grey hooded top and bottoms.

The incident has been condemned by local councillor Paul McCusker, with police appealing for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the hijacking to get in contact.

“Some of the nursing staff who contacted me were telling me they don’t feel safe and often have to leave work together, this incident left them very distressed and upset,” Mr McCusker said.

“‘Our nursing staff have been keeping us all safe and working very hard throughout the pandemic, they certainly do not deserve to be treated like this and should feel safe going to and coming home from their workplace.

“I will be speaking with the PSNI following this incident and raising the nursing staff concerns with the Belfast Trust.

“We are very thankful to our nursing staff for all their hard work and who continue to respond to the current pressures. If anyone has any information or seen anything I would encourage you to report it to police.”

In a statement, a PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson: “Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a hijacking in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Saturday morning, 31 July.

“We received a report that a man approached a woman who was in a parked car, a red Mini Cooper. This was at approximately 7.55am, and happened just as the woman was leaving work.

“The man, who was wearing a grey hooded top and grey bottoms, opened the car door and ordered the woman out. He then drove off in the direction of Annesley Street.

“The woman, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left shaken.

“This happened just before 8am, when people would have been out and about going about their business, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 494 of 31/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”