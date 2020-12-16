Belfast nurse who received first Covid jab in NI dispels ‘scaremongering’

Joanna Sloan is the senior nurse for Covid-19 within the Belfast Trust and is involved in leading the clinics for the rollout of the vaccination.

The Belfast nurse who was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the coronavirus vaccination has dispelled scaremongering around the jab.

As of Tuesday evening, an estimated 5,300 people in the region had received their first dose of the vaccination.

Appearing at a Stormont press conference with Health Minister Robin Swann, Joanna Sloan said vaccination teams have been working incredibly hard.

Sister Joanna Sloan has urged the public to continue following public health advice (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Sloan is the senior nurse for Covid-19 within the Belfast Trust and is involved in leading the clinics for the rollout of the vaccination.

“Our main aim and main priority has been to visit and vaccinate as many care home residents and staff members as we can, and that will be our top priority,” she said.

“I was the first person to get the vaccination and since then I’m glad to say I’m very well and I have myself felt no side effects with regards to receiving that and have no concerns with the vaccine itself.

“This vaccination is a new drug and it has been one that has been worked on very hard and has met all of the stringent recommendations and processes for approval, and has been approved.

She said there is no data or evidence to state that it is unsafe for pregnant women, adding that the UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, say pregnant women are not eligible at this time due to a lack of clinical research done with pregnant women and the vaccine.

“With regards to the other concerns and the other scaremongering with regards to infertility being a side effect, or as a result of receiving the vaccine, yet again there is no in-depth data, and no evidence to show that. There is nothing to say that this vaccination would cause infertility problems,” she said.

Mr Swann added: “Just to add around the scaremongering that is out there – I think it is unhelpful at this point in time in regards to some of the nonsense that is being peddled on social media with regards to this vaccine.

“It has went through the accreditation which is necessary through MRHA. It has now seen accreditation in a number of other countries, and they have deemed it safe to use as well so it’s not just that the UK was trying to get the rush to get a vaccine delivered.”

Ms Sloan also urged the public to continue following public health advice despite the “end being in sight”, she said “we are not there yet”.

She said despite having received the first dose of the vaccine she continues to use a face covering, make space for others, wash her hands regularly and wear personal protective equipment in work.

“We are looking at a very very difficult January ahead, we are making extreme plans for what is ahead and I can only stress that we follow the guidance and try to keep as safe as possible. Risk assess and try to think of what is really important this Christmas,” she said.

“Please follow the rules.”