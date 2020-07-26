Belfast off licence robbed twice in one day

A Belfast off licence was targeted by thieves twice in eight hours on Saturday, police have said.

The robberies, which were carried out by two different suspects, happened at the premises on the Grosvenor Road at around 12pm and again at 8pm.

During the first robbery, a man wearing a cream hoody, dark jeans, black shoes and a blue face mask was buzzed into the store and went behind the till. He threatened staff with a metal weapon before fleeing with cash.

The second robbery saw a man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black trainers and a face mask threaten staff with a screwdriver before making off with cash.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “These robberies were terrifying ordeals for the staff involved and at this stage there does not appear to be any link between the two.

"I am appealing for the public’s help in identifying and locating the two individuals involved. Please call 101, quoting references 807 and 1799 of 25/07/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "