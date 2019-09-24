Belfast off licence staff threatened with hammer during robbery

Staff at a north Belfast off licence were threatened with a hammer during a robbery on Monday.

Two men entered the shop on Oldpark Road at around 9.45pm, with one of the men holding the door open, while the second man approached the countered and threatened staff with a hammer.

A sum of money was handed over and the men then left the shop, making off on foot along the Oldpark Road in the direction of Ballysillan.

The male who remained at the door had his face covered and was described as being around 5’7” tall, of slim build and wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

The male who approached the counter was not wearing a mask and was described as being around 6’ tall, of heavy build with a scar on his right cheek.

He wore a black baseball cap and a navy hooded top and was armed with a yellow coloured hammer. No staff members were injured as a result of the incident.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan has appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw men matching the descriptions given, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2186 23/09/19.