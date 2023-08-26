Belfast office uses pedal power to raise cash for NI Hospice

It was a Friday afternoon with a difference for one office in Belfast.

OutForm Consulting – a leading business transformation consultancy swapped their usual taks and donned their lycra

OutForm Consulting – a leading business transformation consultancy, who provide hands-on consultancy solutions for infrastructure, transport and manufacturing companies, made this Friday (25th August) a sweaty one- embarking on a 311 mile row and cycle on static bikes and rowing machines; the distance between their Dublin, Belfast and Edinburgh hubs.

A number of the team in their Belfast location took part from Venyou Scottish Provident Building with the help of some bike ergs and a rowing machines on loan from Queen’s University, with the rest of the team contributing virtually to their mileage total walking in Scotland, Donegal and even Spain, with MD Brian Thompson's son Issac (9) joining in to take a mile or two off the target for the team.

Giving back to the local community is important to OutForm and this fundraiser was to help reach their £5,000 target to take part in the Northern Ireland Hospice Dragon Boat Race 8th September.

Jason Armstrong, who is leading the OutForm Dragon Boat team said: ‘We are taking part in the Dragon Boat Race as it’s a great opportunity to get out and have some fun on the water, but more importantly to support a charity which has benefited and supported our families as well.’