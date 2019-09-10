Belfast office worker stabbed in attack - man held on attempted murder

Police respond to a stabbing incident in Belfast City Centre on September 10th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been stabbed in an attack in a Belfast city centre office building.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon inside the Scottish Provident building on Donegall Square West shortly before 2pm.

The injured man worked in the building and was seen staggering out of the building before collapsing on chairs at a nearby cafe, the BBC reported.

It is understood he was stabbed in the chest and arms.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "It was reported a man had been stabbed by another male armed with knife.

"A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"The 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries this afternoon.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 982 of 10/09/19

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."