Belfast paediatrician warns of 'insidious' effects of child poverty in Northern Ireland

A paediatrician in West Belfast has said children are going so hungry that some are resorting to stuffing toast into their nappies.

Dr Julie-Ann Maney warned of the “insidious” effects of child poverty in Northern Ireland and said a government strategy must not be delayed.

Dr Maney, a consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, spoke out on the issue with an online article and said the divide between rich and poor here had become “vast and accelerating”.

“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, government policy has driven up asset prices for the rich while the less fortunate are enduring withering declines in living standards,” she said.

“I see the evidence of this inequality on a daily basis in the emergency department of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

She said: “We have seen little 14-month-old infants here who are so hungry when you offer them toast and milk they stuff toast into their nappies.”

Working in West Belfast, she serves a population that is one of the most deprived in the UK — nearly a third of children in Northern Ireland live in poverty.

Dr Maney said she saw first hand how this directly impacted the poor physical and mental health of children and young people.

“Poor children are twice as likely to die as rich ones. Deprived children are much more likely to be injured. Due to poor nutrition, we look after children with iron deficiency anaemia, constipation, obesity, dental decay and vitamin deficiencies,” she said.

Dr Maney added that the harsh reality of poverty was “insidious” and dominated every aspect of life.

“It is indelibly printed into every molecule of your being. Many of us are fortunate to have never known poverty,” she said.

“Unfortunately, some of the children we look after every day have known nothing else. Poverty isolates and devastates. Living from hand to mouth, and the constant worry of not knowing where the next meal is coming from, leaves a lasting psychological and physiological mark.

“That legacy presents in increased rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory problems and poor mental health in adulthood.”

Having three children herself, Dr Maney said she understood the challenge of feeding three growing boys and noted how expensive healthy and nutritious food could be for many families.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said the minister recently announced the extension of the 2016/19 Poverty Strategy to May 2022.

It added that the extension of the strategy would allow time for engagement to address child poverty in the longer term.