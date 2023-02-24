Belfast paedophile (72) convicted of drugging and abusing boy

A pensioner has been found guilty of drugging and sexually abusing a schoolboy more than 20 years ago.

At Craigavon Crown Court today, a jury returned a 10-2 verdict against Noel Brendan Cooney (72), convicting him of inciting gross indecency with a child.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC remanded him into custody, with sentencing on March 31.

Last week, a different jury convicted Cooney, with an address at Deramore Mews in Belfast, of further charges of gross indecency and indecent assault of the same victim between January 1999 and December 31, 2002.

It was heard that using the lure of watching cartoons on TV, he enticed the boy into his home before getting the victim to pull his trousers down. On another occasion, the boy, who was between eight and 11, sat on Cooney’s knee.

Prosecuting counsel Joseph Murphy told the court that additionally, when the boy was in Cooney’s house, the defendant asked him if he wanted a drink.

“He could see Cooney put something back in his pocket, but he consumed the drink and began to pass out,” the lawyer explained.

When the victim came round, he could feel something on the back of his head and neck.

At this stage, Cooney “was behind him” sexually assaulting the boy, who fell unconscious again. The jury heard that when he awoke “he felt hazy”, and that this was the pervert’s eighth victim.

“The defendant told him to leave and pushed him out the door. The next day, he said that he had difficulty walking as a result of the injury to his anus,” Mr Murphy said.

Arrested and interviewed in 2021, Cooney had denied the accusations.

In 2008, Cooney was handed an 18-year sentence for 37 offences. These included three of raping a girl, and indecent assault and gross indecency of a boy and four girls from 1989 to 1993.

The judge at the time placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life, saying he had carried out a "campaign" of abuse.

In court on Friday, Judge Lynch said Cooney “had shown no remorse whatsoever” and still regarded him as still a danger to society.