Belfast parents describe daughter’s life-saving liver transplant as ‘greatest Christmas gift’

Two parents from Belfast have spoken about the “greatest Christmas gift” they could have received, after their new baby received a life-saving liver transplant last year.

Ellie Cowan was born in Belfast in February 2020, however soon after her birth parents Ashleigh and David got the devastating news the young girl was suffering complications.

Doctors discovered the baby had a hole in her bowel, requiring surgery that same day to have half of her bowel removed and a stoma fitted.

Unfortunately, what followed was three months spent in hospital, before further illness forced the young family to have to travel 350 miles from home for specialist care in Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The hospital offers care to over 90,000 children and young people across the UK every year, specialising in paediatric treatment.

At the specialist paediatric Liver Unit in May 2020, Ellie was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease Biliary Atresia and after treatment failed, the family learned the news that the young girl would need a liver transplant.

Mum Ashleigh described it as a “complete blow” as the family now had an anxious wait so far from home with their young daughter.

“For her age, Ellie had already gone through more than most, and to hear she would need a transplant was utterly terrifying,” she said.

Ellie spent last Christmas at Birmingham Children’s Hospital

“We were so far from home and it was getting closer to Christmas, which only added to our worries.

“As Ellie was so small, we were told she needed to put weight on before she could receive the transplant. Due to her liver damage and her shorter gut, this proved to be a vicious cycle, but in October, we were finally placed on the transplant list.”

Even better news was to follow, as the family learned two months later that an organ had been found for the then ten-month-old girl.

Receiving the call on December 22, the family described it as the best festive surprise they could have.

“It was the greatest Christmas gift we have ever received,” Ashleigh added.

“The transplant was a success and Ellie has gone from strength to strength since. She is now full of mischief and loves to dance and play with her big brother."

Ellie is now nearly two-years-old and is looking forward to a happy and healthy Christmas with her family.

“We will be forever thankful to the hospital, the donor and his family for giving our baby a second chance at life. We now have so many Christmases to look forward to together as a family.”

Miranda Williams heads the Public Fundraising programme at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

She said: The staff at our hospital make magic happen every single day by saving the lives of and caring for brave patients like Ellie.

“At Christmas time, it’s even more important for our charity to help add some sparkle around the hospital for families spending the festive season with us.

“We need supporters to make sure our hospital can remain a place where magic happens. Donations help to create exciting and family-friendly environments, purchase life-saving equipment and fun life-changing research into childhood diseases.

“With the help of the public, we can continue to give the sick kids in our hospital’s care the best experience possible and outcomes.”

If you would like to donate to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity’s Christmas Appeal, please visit www.bch.org.uk/christmas