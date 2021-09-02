Belfast parents most unfriendly after admitting they dread meeting others on school run

More than a third of parents in Belfast (35%) dread human interaction at the school gates most

Belfast parents are the most unfriendly while dropping their children off at school, with many claiming being stuck talking to parents is what they dread the most about the school run, according to a new survey.

As pupils return after the summer holidays, more than a third of parents in Belfast (35%) said human interaction was what they most dread with school drop offs, coming out ahead of even London to be rated the least friendly parents.

Those in the UK’s capital said interaction with other parents and being “stuck” with them was what they feared the most, with almost a third (29%) picking it as their least favourite aspect of drop offs, along with Plymouth, also at 29%.

It’s compared to a UK average of a quarter of parents (25%) who said they don’t enjoy being stuck talking to other parents during school runs.

Research from breakdown provider Green Flag said parents across the UK spend 8,505 minutes on the school run across the year, amounting to almost six days. It’s a process that’s more irritating than getting out of bed for more than a third (37%).

It’s certainly a stressful process, with the breakdown provider expecting to see 82 breakdowns per hour during the first week back. But the main concern for almost half of parents (46%) is being late followed by being caught in bad weather (32%) or being held up on busy roads (31%).

Meanwhile, 4% of parents said they dreaded bumping into a teacher or not having the right clothes to wear showing up outside of school (7%).

The stress doesn’t end by the time parents reach the school gates, with a quarter (25%) reporting the dread of having to find a parking space near the busy school gates is the worst part of the drop off. More than a fifth (23%) are plagued with worries over a child forgetting their homework or packed lunch, while one in ten fear the nightmare scenario of reversing into a fellow parents’ car in the school car park.

However, the school run is still preferable to other tasks. Two out of five parents find partaking in long Zoom meetings (39%) or the idea of queuing (39%) worse than the back and forth of dropping their children off at school.

Cleaning was unpopular for more than a third (35%) and engaging in small talk or taking a lateral flow test scored similarly low in the popularity stakes for the parents surveyed - they’re seen as worse jobs than the school run.

Around a quarter said they fear life admin (28%) and commuting (25%) around the same amount as they dread dropping their children off each day at school.

Hayley Fewster at Green Flag said: “The long summer holiday has not only given children across the country some well-deserved respite, but it has also allowed parents to take a break from the daily grind of the school run.”

The research was carried out by Censuswide of parents with school-age children aged between four and 16.