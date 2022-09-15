Belfast park set to be named after famed singer Ruby Murray

Murray made history by having five hit singles in the top twenty in a week

A park in south Belfast is set to be named after famed Belfast singer Ruby Murray.

Murray was one of the most popular singers in the British Isles in the 50s, making chart history in 1955 by having five hit singles in the top twenty in a single week.

The park in question is on an open space at the junction of Nubia Street and Moltke Street in the Village area of the city.

The Blackstaff Community Development Association has requested the park be named after Murray, who was born in the area, a proposal that has been supported be the late singer's former husband, Bernie Burgess.

Born on Moltke Street just off Donegall Road in south Belfast in 1935, Murray was a performer from an early age and toured Northern Ireland in variety shows as a child. She made her television debut in 1947 at the age of 12.

Producer Richard Afton later offered her a residency on the BBC TV show Quite Contrary. She was an instant success and, by chance, the musical director for the programme, Ray Martin, was also a talent scout for the iconic record label Columbia.

She was duly signed and her first single 'Heartbeat' reached number three in the UK in December 1954, while her second single, 'Softly, Softly', reached number one the following year. The very same year she set a record by having five hit singles in the top twenty in one week.

She entered the Guinness Book of Records for this feat in 2014 — by which stage it was shared with three other singers. The record has not been surpassed to date.

The performer earned the accolade of appearing before Queen Elizabeth in the Royal Variety Performance in 1955.

Murray later had her own TV show and toured the world. She married twice and had two children.

The singer did have her troubles. Over her lifetime she struggled with alcoholism, which lead to the break up of one marriage. She remained active in the latter years of her life, performing in cabaret shows and at other events. Murray died of liver cancer in 1996, aged 61.

Her popularity led to her name being adopted in Cockney rhyming slang for “curry”. The phrase “going for a Ruby Murray” was spoken several times over the years in Only Fools and Horses.

In recent years Murray has been immortalised in two plays in her home city.

Back in 2019 a Blue Plaque was erected in Belfast to commemorate the singer. Members of Belfast City Council are set to give the green light to renaming the park in the south of the city after Murray in the coming weeks.

Billy Dickson, chair of the Blackstaff Community Development Association, wrote a letter of support for the move on behalf of the group.

“Ruby's fame goes beyond the local people and she is seen as belonging to Belfast. Within the city centre there is a Blue Plaque to her at the Ulster Hall,” the letter reads.

“Ruby's image can also be seen alongside famous musicians, actors, comedians, sports people on a well executed mural in the passageway facing the Duke of York bar on Commercial Court.

“The local Windsor Women's Centre in Broadway have already run a very successful tribute concert to Ruby and are seriously considering a Musical based on her life.

“The women's centre also had a competition and voted for a local street to be named after Ruby but locals did not wish any of their existing street names to disappear so therefore this proposal could not progress any further.

“Moltke Street in which Ruby was born will border the new park and is now seen as an ideal solution to name the park after Ruby, instead of renaming a street.

“We believe naming the new park after Ruby would get great local support, which would benefit the area and Belfast generally.

“Many tourists know about Ruby but don't know where she was born and if the park is named after Ruby, they can be directed to Moltke Street and the park which is near to where her home was.

“A Ruby Murray sign and perhaps also an art work would be a tourist attraction. We hope this would be supported by the Northern Ireland Tourist Board.”

Murray's former husband, Bernie Burgess, said: “I am only too pleased to give permission for naming of the park to go ahead.”