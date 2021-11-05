Belfast parking wars: Call for tougher action over cars being left on city’s pavements

Brazen drivers even leaving vehicles outside office of minister responsible for enforcing law

Car parking in Belfast’s pedestrianised zones will only get worse if urgent action is not taken, a councillor has warned.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has launched a campaign to encourage drivers to think about where they park because of the dangers of people being forced to walk round their vehicles on busy roads.

However, Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara highlighted the ongoing issues of cars parking on the footpath outside Ms Mallon’s SDLP constituency office in north Belfast.

The SDLP said Ms Mallon recognised the problem with parking in the vicinity of her Antrim Road office and was working to address it.

“She can categorically state that no members of her staff are parking illegally in the area,” it added.

Mr O’Hara believes the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) must implement enforcement procedures to put an end to the practice.

“There’s a problem there because of the disjointed nature of enforcement, some of it within the DfI and some of it within the PSNI when it’s dangerous,” he said.

Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara

“What we need to do is consolidate those powers and actually regulate and enforce it to make sure pavement parking stops being that widespread issue that it is across the city.”

Mr O’Hara explained that 40% of Belfast residents did not have access to a vehicle, so a lot of the problems were caused by commuters.

“What we need to do is enhance infrastructure for sustainable transport so that people can leave their cars at home when they’re coming into the city,” he added.

“We need to develop resident parking schemes so that residents of the city can park outside their own houses and therefore all those other cars that are coming will be restricted from doing that.

“That will have huge benefits in terms of health, in terms of the environment, so it’s a win-win.”

His comments come a week after Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton revealed he had suggested closing the pedestrianised area outside Victoria Square to vehicles during evenings at the weekends.

He said there had been no movement from DfI or Belfast City Council on the issue despite the high number of motorists parking in the area.

In response to Mr Hamilton’s suggestion the Department for Infrastructure said it “does undertake some parking enforcement activity within Belfast during the evening period and, given that this issue has been highlighted, arrangements have been put in place for traffic attendants to visit and enforce the pedestrian precinct over the next few weekends".

Launching the Think Before You Park campaign on Monday, Ms Mallon said drivers failed to recognise the consequences of their vehicles blocking footpaths for pedestrians.

“The reality is that a seemingly harmless act of parking on pavements, even for a short time, puts people in danger, making them feel vulnerable and at risk,” she said.

“When there is not enough room to get past, a person is forced to step out onto the road into oncoming traffic.

“The risk is heightened in particular for people who are visually or hearing impaired, people with mobility issues using wheelchairs and mobility scooters, those pushing prams, children, older people and those who have dementia and autism.”

DfI sought advice from the Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee and key stakeholder groups ahead of the launch of the campaign to ensure that the issues encountered by pedestrians were identified.