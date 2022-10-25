Belfast parrot goes viral again after video emerges of him ordering a Chinese takeaway

A video of an African Grey Parrot ordering a Chinese takeaway in a Northern Irish accent has gone viral on social media.

Kelo the chanting parrot can be heard mimicking his Belfast owner ordering a “chicken rice” in a TikTok video, which has gained over half a million views and 70,000 likes in just four days.

The much-loved parrot previously hit the headlines in 2017 after a video emerged of him chanting ‘Green and White Army’ in support of Northern Ireland.

His owner Linda Corry, said her parrot began speaking with a Northern Irish accent at a very young age.

“I got him when he was 13 weeks old, and he just began speaking like us, repeating everything he heard,” she said.

“It’s funny because he’d walk around with me and just pick up on everything that was being said around him.”

Kelo, who was purchased by Liverpool and GAWA fan Linda in 2014, has previously accompanied his owner to Twelfth of July parades and can even sing The Sash.

“He still loves watching Northern Ireland and Liverpool in action,” Linda added.

“You do get people who haven’t heard of him but then they find the Facebook page or are shown it by others and think he’s hilarious.

“I mostly use TikTok to look at funny videos, but if I see him doing something funny it will certainly be uploaded to TikTok.”