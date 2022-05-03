Belfast pastor Steve Stockman reveals his father passed away days after Presbyterian minister met Pope Francis in Vatican

Faith: Rev Steve Stockman with his wife Janice and daughters Jasmine and Caitlin

Well-known Belfast pastor Steve Stockman has revealed just days after meeting Pope Francis in Rome, his father passed away.

The minister of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church shared the sad news in a blog post on Saturday, with his father Samuel passing away on Saturday morning in the Causeway Hospital.

Last week, the former Presbyterian chaplain at Queen's met the Pope at the Vatican as part of a delegation from Belfast alongside Catholic priest Fr Martin Magill.

They were invited in their role as organisers of an annual cross-community festival which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

However, Rev Stockman explained in the post he was suddenly called to rush back to Northern Ireland with news his father’s condition was deteriorating and he was being taken to hospital.

“On Tuesday morning just a matter of hours after I had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis in Rome I got woken in the night. Dad was being rushed to hospital,” the Ballymena native wrote.

“On Wednesday night we made an early exit from Rome and I arrived in the Causeway Hospital at 5am. I have been here beside dad ever since.

“Being a pastor I know how the elderly can linger in those last days of death and I quickly sensed that dad had at least to the weekend.

“This morning [Saturday], after the nurses attended him at 6, I sensed that my dad’s breathing was very slow.

“I played a video of a Luka Bloom song The Man Is Alive and then came round the bed and pulled a chair closer to dad and began reading.

“As I read ‘and afterwards you will take me into glory’ God did. My dad left this life to those words from his son at his bedside.

“If I had written a way for me to watch my dad pass away then it would not have been more perfect than that.

“I sat with him and then played a new song by my friend Doug Gay about the shepherd lifting the lamb to set him free and carry him home. It was a holy space.”

A funeral notice for Mr Stockman described him as the “dearly loved” husband of the late Margaret, “loving father” of Steve, dear father in law of Janice and “devoted grandfather” of Caitlin and Jasmine.

A service of thanksgiving took place in Harryville Presbyterian Church on Tuesday morning following a private interment.

Rev Stockman ended his blog post with thanks for the condolences and messages of support he received.

“We have felt surrounded by love and prayer and good wishes from those who aren’t prayers. It has been an overwhelming week. We are tired, grieving but deeply content,” he added.