Belfast pedestrian taken to hospital after accident

Emergency services at the scene of the accident on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast

A woman was in hospital last night after a collision with a lorry in east Belfast yesterday morning.

It is understood that the pedestrian, who was in an accident with a heavy goods vehicle just before 11.25am on the Upper Newtownards Road, is in her 60s. The charity air ambulance was dispatched to the scene along with an emergency crew.

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have expressed gratitude to a woman who was able to point emergency crews to the exact location of the casualty.

"[We] would ask that she gets in touch to share any information," a PSNI officer said.

He added: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact us on 101."