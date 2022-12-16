Belfast people experiencing homelessness enjoy Christmas street party hosted by local businesses

Outside In boss says event brought a ‘sense of joy’ to around 70 guests

The Outside In festive party at the Trademarket on the Dublin Road. Photo credit: Outside In

A local clothing brand has held a Christmas party for over 70 of Belfast’s homeless people.

Belfast-based Outside In (Oi) is a social impact clothing brand centred around its ‘Wear One, Share One’ concept. For every piece of clothing a customer buys from the store, one is donated to a person experiencing homelessness.

It held the Christmas party in Dublin Road’s Trademarket on Monday and offered food, haircuts, hygiene packs and a range of clothing from Oi to choose from.

CEO and founder David Johnston remarked on the “sense of joy” it brought to the homeless people there.

“When I looked around on the day there was people dancing to the Christmas music, hugging each other,” he said.

Many other Belfast businesses like burrito bar Pipián, fired chicken restaurant Hey Chick!, Holdfast Barbers and more also took part in the event.

“It wasn’t just about this shop, it was about businesses getting together at Christmas time to help others who needed it most,” said Mr Johnston.

“Everything that was there was the best that could be done in Belfast and I think that’s something that we as a brand always want, it’s to give the best quality.”

Oi Fam & Friends Day Christmas Party is an annual event, and its organisers say they are already planning for next year’s event to include housing and job support.

Mr Johnston started the brand in 2017 after studying in Scotland and getting to know homeless people through street photography. He then started volunteering and realised clothing was “one of the most requested items.”

“I wanted to create a clothing brand where customers could buy stuff but it would also give back to people experiencing homelessness — giving them good quality products that were brand new and a brand that was always advocating on their behalf.”

“Over the last five years we’ve been able to donate 125,000 products. Not just in Belfast, but across the UK and parts of Europe,” he said.

The brand partners with charities like Simon Community and St Mungo’s to help achieve its aims.

However, in the last few years Oi has experienced some controversy. It had attracted criticism for not being clear about its status as a business.

There was an incident in 2018 when the shop was robbed. Some members of the community had believed they were a charity when fundraising for them.

“We never said we were a charity but could we have gone through every social media post?” said Mr Johnston.

“The amount of press we were getting was more than I could manage and control,” he said.

It also attracted concerns about the safeguarding of homeless people.

Pre-Covid, when a customer bought an item from the brand, they could choose to take the item and give it to a homeless person themselves.

Oi had released a leaflet of ‘Giving Guidelines’, which advised approaching vulnerable people in ‘groups of 3-5’, ‘getting down to eye level’ with homeless people and avoiding sharing full names with homeless people.

To some, this seemed a safety issue for the vulnerable people the business claimed to help.

“Whilst we don’t have that element to the business currently operating where we’re encouraging people to go out on the streets, we would probably re-look at what we were asking people to do five to six years ago in order to get more expert advice,” he said.