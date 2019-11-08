Belfast pizza restaurant fined for food safety offences - customer suffers reaction to food

A Belfast restaurant has been fined £1,000 and ordered to pay compensation of £2,500 in relation to food safety offences.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Belfast Wood Fired Pizza Company Limited, trading at Lisburn Road, Belfast, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a complaint of placing food that was deemed unsafe and considered injurious to health to a specific category of consumers on the market.

The company also pleaded guilty to a complaint of failing to provide information on an allergenic ingredient, namely cashew nuts, on a vegan cheese pizza product.

Belfast Wood Fired Pizza Company Limited was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £71. The company was also ordered to pay compensation of £2,500 to the injured party.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council after it received a complaint that a member of the public had suffered an anaphylactic reaction after eating a slice of vegan cheese pizza produced by Belfast Wood Fired Pizza Company Limited.

The person had asked at the time of purchase if there were cashew nuts in the pizza and had been advised there were not. The person, who is allergic to cashew nuts, was hospitalised as a result of the adverse effects of eating the pizza.