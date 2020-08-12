Belfast police raids linked to Heathrow drugs bust

Belfast police raids have been linked to a multi-million pound drugs bust at Heathrow Airport.

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have arrested a man, aged 51, and a woman, aged 36, following searches on Tuesday.

Three premises, two in south Belfast and one in east Belfast, were searched and a quantity of class B drugs with a street value of £50,000 seized alongside a substantial sum of cash.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation relating to the seizure of drugs and cash in Belfast and Heathrow Airport recently. These drug seizures have a combined potential street value in the region of £3.5m.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said: “These overall seizures demonstrate our commitment to removing illegal drugs from our communities and tackling the funding of organised criminal gangs across the country. We aim to disrupt their

