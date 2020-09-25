Belfast police release image of man in connection with burglary probe

Police have released an image of a man detectives wish to speak to in connection with a house burglary in Belfast.

The burglary occurred on the Somerton Road in the early hours of Monday January 20

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said, “The identification of this male is of vital importance to this investigation, as he may have information that can help us.

"If you believe you have information that can identify him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 400 of 20/1/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

" You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."