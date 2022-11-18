Belfast presenter and football fanatic Colin Murray can ‘barely muster a thimble of enthusiasm’ over Qatar World Cup

Belfast radio and television presenter Colin Murray has revealed he can “barely muster up a thimble of enthusiasm” about the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

The football fanatic has written about his love of the beautiful game in his latest Metro column, however the Dundonald man cited a number of controversies associated with the Middle Eastern country’s hosting of the tournament, highlighting corruption allegations, the treatment of migrant workers and concerns from the LGBT+ community.

In the piece, the 45-year-old argued if a country “cannot stage the women’s World Cup and a Pride parade through its capital city, then maybe they should not be allowed to host the men’s World Cup”.

He also said he “won’t earn an extra penny from anyone I work for out of this World Cup”.

The Countdown host and Liverpool FC fan wrote about his vivid memories associated with past World Cups but said with this year’s tournament he “can’t as easily compartmentalise the good from the bad”.

The 2022 World Cup opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday.

However the tournament has long been mired in controversy since it was awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.

“The World Cup has always brought the kid out in us. Wall-charts, coin collections, theme songs, fantasy football and shiny stickers. Well, maybe not the latter these days. Jeremy Hunt would have had to announce a one-off payment in his autumn statement to cover the costs – The Panini Payment Plan,” Murray wrote.

“Despite so many changes in football in modern times and the selective vision required to still buy into the so-called beautiful game, many of us have fought hard to do just that.

“As I write this, it’s 72 hours until the beginning of World Cup 2022 and, honestly, I can barely muster up a thimble of enthusiasm.

“I haven’t worked out routes to finals, bet on the top scorer or adopted a team because, as has been the case since 1986, my country voluntarily chose to stay at home. Cough.

“Maybe that will change significantly towards the end of the group stages or come the quarter-finals, and I’ll be able to set aside some of my issues with Qatar 2022, but I think there is more chance of Harry Maguire winning the Golden Boot. Maybe, it’s an age thing.”

While Murray suggests the World Cup should continue to be awarded to countries spread across the world, he argued Fifa is “responsible for the moral bar” set.

He added: “I can’t ignore the sheer volume of allegations and investigations that followed that 2010 announcement, connected to Fifa, Qatar or both.

“I can’t ignore the treatment of migrant workers, and the amount of deaths since the multi-billion pound construction boom directly brought on by the building of a World Cup infrastructure in a country a little over half the size of Wales. You can debate the numbers but you cannot wish them all away on technicalities.

“I can’t ignore the fact those from LGBT+ communities have had to be reassured they won’t face arrest in a country that outlaws homosexuality.

“Those I work for are covering it but have also highlighted the many controversies connected with it, and varying opinions, so I’m comfortable with my red line, although it is in no way perfect.

“Should future tournaments be spread out across the planet? Yes. Is Fifa responsible for the world’s human rights issues? No.

“However, like any global organisation, especially one that is a registered charity, you are responsible for the moral bar you set. You are responsible for your own red line.”