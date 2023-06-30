Belfast Pride 2023: When is the event and what is on?

The Pride parade in Belfast last year

As we shortly step into the month of July for many the key date in their calendar will be Belfast Pride.

The annual event is one of the biggest festivals in Belfast and runs over 150 events across 10 days, before culminating in Pride Parade through the city.

We have your go-to-guide for everything coming up over the next month.

When does Belfast Pride take place?

The festival runs from Friday 21st July to Sunday, July 30th.

When does the Pride parade take place

The main showpiece event of the Belfast Pride festival is the annual parade through the city featuring thousands of participants and spectators along the city centre route.

The main parade takes place at 1pm but the parade build up begins in the city from 11.30 am.

What is the parade route?

The route for Belfast Pride Parade 2023 is the same as the route in 2022. It will begin at Custom House Square in the city, slowly making its way past Waring Street, Talbot Street and Academy Street.

It continues round the city via Royal Avenue past Castlecourt Shopping Centre before heading on to Donegall Place and reaching Belfast City Hall where the majority of spectators often gather.

The parade finishes up at Victoria Street.

Other Belfast Pride events taking place

Aside from the main Pride parade, there is also a full programme of other events as part of the city’s Pride festival.

The festival will host its official launch and awards evening at Belfast City Hall on Friday July 21, this includes announcing the winners of the Belfast Pride Awards.

On Saturday July 22 the Big Pride Picnic will take place in the grounds of the city hall with the family fun day including free activities such as bouncy castles, storytelling and face painting from 12 noon until 3pm.

Also on Saturday is the Colin Glen Park Run from 9am in Colin Glen Park.

On Tuesday July 25, Pride Talks Back takes place and features politicians from across the political spectrum answering questions. The event hosted by BBC NI’s William Crawley takes place at The Mac from 7pm that evening.