Belfast Pride in pictures: Organisers say Stand By Your Trans theme ‘really resonated’

Belfast Pride parade takes place in Belfast City Centre. The Belfast Pride parade is the biggest event in the LGBTQIA+ calendar and seen thousand spectating and involved in the parade. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans. Organisers said it was a "protest and a celebration, a call for equality, a stand for solidarity and a celebration of the lives of LGBTQIA+ people". Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Translink staff were joined by family and friends as they enjoyed the celebrations at this year's Belfast Pride Parade to support equality and diversity.

Saturday in Belfast City Center with thousands of people taking part. Carrie- Anne Ives and Hannah Ives from Banbridge pictured during their Wedding at the The Merchant Hotel in Belfast on Pride Day. Also pictured bridesmaidÕs Paige Rowlandson, Victoria Morton and Joanna Hamilton. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

One of the organisers of the Belfast Pride parade has said this year’s message of Stand by Your Trans “really resonated with people” as thousands took to the streets for the city’s largest ever parade.

More than 250 different groups signed up to take part in Saturday's event, an increase of 25% on last year.

The Belfast Pride parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland.

A downpour just before the start of the parade failed to dampen spirits and sunshine soon returned as colourful floats passed along the city's streets in a carnival atmosphere.

Young and old were among the flag-waving crowds lining the route.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2023 was Stand By Your Trans, and the parade was led off by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.

Co-chairman of Belfast Pride John O'Doherty said the event was unapologetically trans-inclusive.

He said that message was a contributory factor in the large turnout.

"Pride has been growing year on year, but I think particularly our message this year really resonated with people," he told the PA news agency.

"The Stand By Your Trans message is such an important one and allows people to lend their voice to a campaign that so many of us support but haven't had the capacity or the vehicle to be able to show our full support behind."

Despite the record number of registrations, focus in the build-up to this year's event had concentrated on who was not attending.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland this year reversed a decision from 2017 which allowed officers to take part in uniform, citing obligations to impartiality.

Meanwhile, Belfast Pride banned Ulster Rugby from taking part, in response to the organisation's decision to prohibit transgender women from playing in female contact games.

Mr O'Doherty said other sporting codes that take similar decisions in the future would face the same sanction.

"Trans and non-binary people deserve the equality access to sports and the blanket ban introduced by Ulster Rugby was wrong and any future sporting group that makes a similar decision will face the same reaction from Belfast Pride, their application will be refused," he said.

On the PSNI decision, he added: "I've spent the last three or four weeks speaking to so many LGBTQI+ police officers - they are so disappointed, they're so unhappy."

Mr O'Doherty said the PSNI had let down its staff and the community in Northern Ireland.

"I think good moves have been made in recent years by the PSNI, but I think if you ask people who are here today if they felt more comfortable today reporting a crime than they did six weeks ago, I think the majority of people would say no.

"So, I think it's an unfortunate decision. I think the PSNI now need to do some soul searching on that."

Asked about the prospect of the PSNI switching its stance again in 2024, Mr O'Doherty suggested that the organisers may think twice about approving a future application.

"I don't know what position the police will take and I think they shouldn't guess at what decision Belfast Pride would take if there was a future application," he said.

Announcing the PSNI decision earlier this month, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said he understood the move would be disappointing for some, but added that the PSNI had "statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality".

The Irish Rugby Football Union, Ulster Rugby's governing body, said it was disappointed by the decision but respected it.

The IRFU also stressed its "ongoing commitment" to "supporting the LGBTQIA+ community".

There will be an “amazing day of entertainment for all the family” including a live concert full of local performers in Custom House Square, the Pride Village with children’s entertainment, and the annual pride market.