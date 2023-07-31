Belfast Pride official calls on PSNI to ‘clarify’ how ‘unacceptable’ hate crime incident was dealt with

The incident will be discussed at a meeting between the organisations this week.

Still from the video of Saturday's incident which has circulated online

Belfast Pride will discuss with the PSNI an incident during which a street preacher told passers-by that members of the LGBT community wanted to “rape our children”, a leading official has said.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, which took place on Royal Avenue ahead of the 2023 Belfast Pride parade on Saturday, as a hate crime.

The preacher was filmed standing with a loud hailer outside the Primark building as the Pride parade was passing.

During the video, the man can be heard saying: “Homosexuals have become so brazen that they wanted to rape the righteous, well that’s what’s happening today.

"They want to rape our children, they want to rape our country, they want to pillage and they want to pilfer all in the name of love.”

The preacher concluded by saying: “We need to stand up against the sin of homosexuality.”

During the video two police officers can be seen observing the incident and then speaking to a man who appears to be trying to video the preacher.

Co-chairperson of Belfast Pride, John O’Doherty, said the language used by the preacher was “entirely unacceptable”.

“We have a meeting arranged with senior police officers this week more broadly in relation to Pride so it will be an issue we’ll be raising with them,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Belfast Pride and the Pride movement are born out of a protest movement, so we fully recognise the right of people to protest across our city.

"It is a right that we use annually ourselves and that includes those people who choose to protest us and what we believe in. There has been a long history of protest at the Belfast Pride parade – in advance and during – but broadly without incident.

"I think what we saw recorded on Saturday takes this to a whole other level and I don’t think the language that was used was acceptable.

"I don’t think it should ever be acceptable on the streets of Belfast and it’s indicative of a wider, growing problem that we are seeing in the city centre around some of these preachers.

"The growing number, the language being used on a daily basis, and the impact that’s having on traders, businesses, employees and people visiting our city centre. It’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Belfast Pride took place Saturday in Belfast city centre. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

PSNI Superintendent Christian Bradley said police were aware of the incident and that footage gathered from body-worn video taken by officers at the scene was “being reviewed by investigators”.

Mr O’Doherty said he had concerns about how the incident had been dealt with on the day.

"An important question we need to ask today is that if someone was using the same language standing outside a police station or the BBC, or one of our MLAs’ offices in relation to those institutions or individuals, how long would that have been allowed to continue?” he said.

“Would the PSNI response have been to stand and record what was going on? I personally believe that if I was to stand outside a police station today using the same language about the PSNI that I would be very quickly stopped and arrested for that behaviour.

"I’ve attended more protests than most across Belfast and Northern Ireland and I have regularly had conversations during those with police officers around what behaviour was acceptable and what the response would be if we did engage in unacceptable behaviour.

"I would like to think the same thing happened on Saturday and that there were warnings given to the individual engaged in this behaviour.

"I think police need to clarify if that’s what happened and if there was any intervention on the day from the PSNI.

"Surely it was evident there were going to be tens of thousands of LGBTQI+ people on the streets of Belfast who were going to be impacted by this language.

"I think it’s understandable people would have a strong reaction to hearing this language on our public streets and it was important to ensure the safety of the person protesting as well.”

The incident comes after the PSNI’s decision not to permit its officers to take part in the Pride parade while wearing uniform. Mr O’Doherty said the force needed to take steps to restore confidence among the LGBT community.

"That decision, linked with what we saw on Saturday with this individual and his language, confidence among LGBTQI+ people is reducing substantially,” he said.

"The PSNI need to reflect upon that and what actions they could take to ensure that confidence increases. LGBTQI+ people are much more likely to be the victims of crime than the perpetrators of crime, and we saw in the previous reporting year increases in terms of homophobic and transphobic hate crimes.

"It is incumbent on the police to ensure they are doing everything that they can to build confidence among that community. The actions of recent weeks have done nothing to increase trust in policing.”