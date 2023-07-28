Belfast Pride parade hits record number of participating groups

The number of organisations taking part in Belfast Pride 2023 is the largest in the event’s history, with over 250 groups signed up to take part in this weekend’s parade.

Organisers say this is a 25% increase since 2022, with many newcomers on board, including Sport NI.

The Belfast Pride parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland.

It takes place at 1pm on Saturday, but the parade build up begins in the city from 11.30 am.

The day’s itinerary also includes a live concert with local performers in Custom House Square and the annual pride market, in which over 40 organisations will take part in.

There will also be the Pride Village at the BIG Fish, with children’s entertainment including face painting, treasure hunts, circus acts and cosplayers,

Kirsty Mulholland, co- chair of Belfast Pride commented: “The ever-growing support for Belfast Pride and the inclusion of the diverse groups and communities from across Northern Ireland shows the important role Belfast Pride plays in making Belfast the city we all know and love.

“Pride is also an important opportunity to highlight the continued inequalities experienced by our community.”

Kirsty said that Belfast Pride’s aim is to “amplify the voices of trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse people and to share the true stories of people and families around inclusion, healthcare, and human rights”.

The theme of Belfast Pride 2023 is ‘Stand By Your Trans’ and the parade will be led by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people and their families along with other allies and support organisations.

In the last year, the PSNI reported a 24% increase in the number of transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland, with further research showing a high level of under-reporting.

In a U-turn for the PSNI this year, the service announced that its officers may attend the event, but are no longer permitted to wear their uniforms at the parade.

Police staff have been previously allowed to wear their uniforms at the occasion since 2017.

Ex-PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan said the move is a “completely retrograde” step and questioned whether pressure had been put on the force to seemingly change its own policy.

A TUV councillor has said the PSNI “is lying in a mess of its own making” as an Alliance MLA accused the force of “rolling back the clock” on LGBTQIA+ relations in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ulster Rugby have been disallowed from marching in this year’s parade, due to the sport’s ban on transgender women playing in female contact games.

The IRFU, which governs Ulster Rugby said: “We are disappointed by, but fully respect, the decision of Belfast Pride not to allow Ulster Rugby to participate in this year’s Pride parade. This decision does not affect the ongoing commitment of the IRFU to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.”

A statement adds that it changed the gender participation policy, in-line with World Rugby guidance, which is subject to ongoing review.

The Belfast Pride festival runs from Friday 21st July to Sunday, July 30th.