Belfast Pride: Ulster Rugby disallowed from parade over transgender player ban

The organisers of Belfast Pride have disallowed Ulster Rugby from marching in this year’s summer parade, due to the sport’s ban on transgender women playing in female contact games.

A spokesperson for the annual LGBTQIA+ festival, said that “any organisation or group engaging in trans exclusionary practices or policies will not be permitted to participate” in the parade.

Ulster Rugby is governed by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), which introduced the transgender policy last year, and is the governing body for all rugby in Ireland.

The IRFU said: “We are disappointed by, but fully respect, the decision of Belfast Pride not to allow Ulster Rugby to participate in this year’s Pride parade. This decision does not affect the ongoing commitment of the IRFU to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.”

A statement adds that it changed the gender participation policy, in-line with World Rugby guidance, which is subject to ongoing review.

"The current change in policy, in line with other sporting governing bodies, means that contact rugby for players in the female category is limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth,” a spokesperson continued.

"In the male category, players whose sex is recorded at birth as female may continue to play if they provide written consent and a risk assessment is carried out.

“It is important to point out that we have non-contact playing formats, refereeing, coaching and volunteering opportunities available to all, including players impacted by the policy change, to encourage continued involvement in the game.”

The IRFU also cited “new medical and scientific evidence related to safety” in reference to the rule change, but said that it is aware of the impact the policy has on how trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people participate in rugby, and that it will continue to ‘engage directly’ with affected players.

A Belfast Pride representative told Belfast Telegraph: “Belfast Pride and the Belfast Pride festival are unapologetically trans inclusive. Trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people have helped lead and shape not only the Pride movement, but the wider LGBTQIA+ civil rights movement, and are an integral part of our community and wider society.

"We believe trans, non-binary and gender- diverse people should be supported, accepted and celebrated within families, communities and across wider society.

“Belfast Pride are committed to supporting all organisations in their journey towards true LGBTQIA+ inclusion and will continue to consider each application on a case-by-case basis.”

The theme of this year's Belfast Pride festival is "stand by your trans".

Ulster Rugby participated in last year’s parade, which had the theme of “Community - United in Diversity”.

This year’s parade will take place throughout the city on July 29.

In 2022, Leinster Rugby was excluded from taking part in the Dublin Pride parade over the same issue.

Dublin Pride organisers told BBC News NI: "We spoke with Leinster Rugby/IRFU in 2022 and found their views did not align with our own and informed them that they would not be permitted into the parade last year.

"As their views had not changed, they did not apply this year."