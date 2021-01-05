Belfast priest says victims of domestic abuse 'should seek clerical help'... almost 300 cases in three days over Christmas

A leading Belfast priest has urged victims of domestic abuse to seek help immediately by reaching out to their local cleric after shocking figures showed police responded to almost 300 cases in three days over the festive period.

Father Martin Magill also pleaded with the perpetrators of violence in the home to ask for assistance in dealing with their anger management issues.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the high-profile priest said he is encouraging clerics of all dominations to provide a "signposting" service whereby victims can safely and confidentially decide on their next course of action.

His call comes after figures obtained by this newspaper revealed that the PSNI responded to 119 calls on Boxing Day alone.

There were also 87 call-outs on Christmas Day, and a further 86 on New Year's Eve.

Fr Magill, who described the figures as "alarming", said he was speaking out because many victims of abuse feel too frightened to come forward.

"I knew domestic abuse was a growing problem, but these figures are startling," he said.

"What worries me most of all is that they may only be the tip of the iceberg because there's also the whole question of the hidden abuse, that's not talked about and not reported.

"Hopefully by raising the issue, people will realise that they're not alone and that there is help out there."

Fr Magill, who initially raised his concerns during a Christmas sermon, encouraged anyone living in a situation of domestic abuse to seek help.

"Please do see your local parish, or your local church if you're from another denomination, or if you're from another religion, see your religious leader; someone who will be able to signpost you in the right direction," he said.

"Since I raised the issue, a number of people have come forward to share their experiences of domestic abuse and they revealed how Women's Aid provided them with support."

He added: "Also, if you find that you have anger management issues that are exploding in family life, and physically hurt, or that you're emotionally dangerous or emotionally going off, I cannot say strongly enough that you should look for help."

Fr Magill, whose searing sermon at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 is credited with helping restore the Stormont Assembly, said he was shocked when a local police officer told him that, on Christmas Day, officers were called out to 29 incidents in different parts of Belfast.

"North Belfast was the most significant, followed by this part of the city," said Fr Magill.

"This time of the year has always been bad when it comes to violence in homes, but the figures are getting worse.

"We have to go back to the pandemic, to all the pressure, all the restrictions, all the mental health issues. And I haven't even mentioned addiction. It's a very difficult situation."

The parish priest of St John the Evangelist Church on the Falls Road, west Belfast, said one of the main problems was identifying the instances of abuse.

"It's not just the likes of the black eyes, but it's the coercive control," Fr Magill said.

"A parish needs to be concerned about issues as basic as domestic abuse.

"Anyone who may find themselves living in such a difficult situation, be it your grandparents, be it your wife, a partner, or a husband, or a friend, a son or a daughter, it's important, you reach out for help."

He added: "I have to talk about it because it is a fact for families and it's affecting people".

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, from PSNI's Public Protection Branch, revealed there were 292 incidents of domestic abuse in just three days over the Christmas period.

"On Christmas Day, 87 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to us and, as a result, police made 19 arrests," he said.

"On Boxing Day, 119 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to us and 44 arrests were made.

"Between 7am on New Year's Eve and 7am on New Year's Day, we received reports of 86 incidents of domestic abuse and, as a result, officers made 38 arrests."

He added: "These figures [which are operational and subject to change] tell us more victims are finding the courage to pick up the phone and make a report, which is encouraging, but we must always remember behind each statistic is a victim."

Det Supt Corrigan said domestic abuse was "a year-round issue" and he stressed"police are working 24/7" to keep people safe.

"Domestic abuse is a terrifying and impactful crime that often leaves victims feeling isolated and alone," he said, adding: "It is vital they know help is there."

Police can be contacted on 101, or a 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.