Belfast primary school gets helping hand from Eamonn and Ruth with virtual open day

An east Belfast primary school has been given a helping hand by This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as it put together a virtual open day.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, schools across Northern Ireland are unable to welcome parents and children for their annual open days.

However, Brooklands Primary School in Dundonald managed to pull some strings to get the famous television presenters on board in a This Morning style video.

The video, which is just short of five minutes, begins with images of pupils enjoying music classes, arts and crafts and outdoor activities with This Morning music playing in the background, before Ruth and Eamonn welcome viewers on the morning show’s set in London.

Welcoming those watching the video, Ruth said: “You’re very welcome to the first ever virtual open day for Brooklands Primary and Nursery School in Dundonald, east Belfast.”

Eamonn added: “The staff and pupils from Brooklands are so sorry that they couldn't invite you to visit them in person this year but they're very pleased to share everything about their primary and nursery school online instead because this is definitely the place you want to send your child to in September 2021.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Viewers are then handed over to Brooklands principal Mr Armstrong and vice principal Mrs Smart, who thank Ruth and Eamonn for the introduction, before images of the nursery and primary one and two facilities are shared with more This Morning music.

Encouraging parents to consider Brooklands PS for their children in 2021, Mr Armstrong said: “We want to give you a very warm welcome in joining us for our very first virtual open day as you look for the right school for your child next year.”

Mrs Smart continued: “Whilst we’re unable to welcome you in person this year, we hope that we’re able to capture and share with you a true sense of the life, learning and love within Brooklands Primary and Nursery School.”

To view the video visit www.brooklandsprimary.com