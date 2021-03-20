Belfast pub owners promise to rebuild after fire causes extensive damage to The Mill Girls Cloud Bar

Fire crews are attending an incident at The Stokers Halt bar on the Upper Newtownards Road.

The owners of a bar in east Belfast have promised to rebuild after a fire broke out on the roof of the premises on Saturday afternoon.

An update on The Mill Girls Cloud Facebook page thanked emergency crews and those who had offered their support from across the city.

The Ballyhackamore based pub is to remain closed until further notice.

"We have received tremendous support from all over Belfast today. We are all safe and well," the message read.

"The building suffered a lot of water and smoke damage internally and externally due to a fire thought to have started as an electrical fault."

The statement added that no foul play was suspected.

Earlier, a spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to a fire on the Upper Newtownards Road at 2.15pm on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the roof of The Mill Girls Cloud Bar, formerly The Stokers Halt.

Four appliances attended from Knock, Central and Whitla Fire Stations as well as an aerial appliance.

Two jets and two breathing apparatus sets were used with the aerial appliance to extinguish the fire shortly before 5pm.

The spokesperson added: "The cause is believed to be accidental. At this stage, hopefully the damage is minimal.

"There will be a slight bit of water damage but as soon as we put out the fire we eased down on the water."

A full assessment of the damage will now take place at the premises.

No one was hurt in the fire and no residents in the area needed to be evacuated while road closures ended once fire crews left the scene.