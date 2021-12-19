Belfast public urged to donate warm clothes to ‘Wall of Kindness’ for those in need

A new initiative in Belfast city centre is aiming to erect a “wall of kindness” for the public to deliver coats to help keep those less fortunate warm over Christmas.

The installation at the Mascott construction site situated in Corn Market asks shoppers and those passing by to: “Take a coat if you’re cold. Leave a coat if you don’t use it anymore.”

The move by the company is part of their Christmas charitable events, as they revealed even within a few hours of the wall being set up, over 50 items of clothing were taken by those in need.

The company said it doesn’t just have to be coats either, with all items of warm clothing encouraged to be donated in order to help keep someone warm this Christmas and spread a small act of kindness.

It’s fair to say the people of Belfast have welcomed the move, with many taking to social media to praise the charitable initiative.

Belfast woman Caroline Mahon wrote online: “Fantastic idea well done.”

Christine McShane added: “Such a fabulous idea.”

Kathleen Laverty said: “Fair Play Mascott Contruction Europe Limited for normalising sharing. Made my latte this morning a little sweeter.”

A spokesperson for Mascott said: “We are all looking forward to Christmas, with festive celebrations and the opportunity to spend quality time with our families and friends.

“However, as part of our Christmas Charitable events, we want to think about those that are less fortunate than us, so we have erected a “wall Of Kindness” outside our construction site in Belfast City Centre at Corn Market.

“The wall has been built off our site hoarding with pegs attached where you can take, or leave as gifts, items that can be used to keep people warm at this time of year.

“The idea is to ‘Take a coat if you are cold. Leave a coat if you don’t use it anymore’, and we must thank the kind generosity of our staff who have all gotten involved in the initiative by donating coats for the wall.”

They added: “It was fantastic to see the wall being used within moments of it’s unveiling, and within the first few hours over 50 items of clothing were taken from the wall.

“Please help support this initiative, and be part of a simple act of kindness by coming done to Corn Market and hanging some items of clothing on the wall.

“It doesn’t just have to be a coat, it can be hats, scarfs or anything you want that will help someone in need to make this Christmas just a little bit better through a small act of kindness.”