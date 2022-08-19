Belfast publican reveals new Tory leadership mural to be unveiled in Cathedral Quarter for contest’s conclusion

A Belfast publican has revealed an updated mural in the city’s Cathedral Quarter depicting the Tory leadership race is expected to be finished by the time the contest concludes.

Willie Jack - who owns a number of pubs, including the Duke of York and Harp Bar – told the Belfast Telegraph he is currently coming up with an “inciteful” piece of art to mark the end of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s battle for the top job.

He said artist Ciaran Gallagher has just two weeks to work “day and night” over the piece.

It follows a previous piece of art by Mr Gallagher which popped up in Hill Street caricaturing the pair as two boxers preparing to land bruising blows on each other.

He said the upcoming mural –assuming the contest lasts until the final September 5 date – is already being planned with a number of interesting ideas he revealed are currently in the thinking.

“We are very good at satire and murals here in Belfast and we have very many funny political ones,” Mr Jack told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday.

“You don’t really want to paint murals that are redundant we are trying to think of what could happen in the next two to three weeks.

“Someone may retire from the race if they feel the lead is not passable. We would like it to go to 5 September as we need time to come up with an idea that is more relevant.

“We have several things in mind. As an example if Liz Truss won, we have as an idea her in a chariot, slaying the dragon and showing her pushing Rishi into the coliseum and feeding him to the lions.

“There are also images you can do with people throwing Boris [Johnson] under the bus and there are loads of things you can do in a metaphorical sense with the Brexit bus.

“We think we have a very current and sensitive and inciteful ending of what may happen in the future.

“Ciaran, who is the one who has the talent, we can come up with another ending, one that makes people say: ‘Ah that is clever’.”

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak were in the city this week as part of a hustings event that was held, with the rancorous contest to determine who wins the keys to Downing Street.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra programe the mural’s artist Mr Gallagher revealed hopeful Rishi Sunak has seen the piece and thought it was “very flattering”.

Mr Jack said he wants people to think about the mural and said Ciaran takes his art “to a different level”.

“There can be twists and turns, to use a boxing metaphor, there are still a few more rounds to go in this race, we have to very quickly adapt to any changes,” he added.

“Our core value in the work is what is best for the province. We don’t want conflict. We want common sense to prevail.

“I have given you a bit of a clue about what the piece might be. The work we are going to put in will be day and night. Watch these spaces.

“Hopefully it gets people to come to Northern Ireland to see them, we are a lot more talented than singing songs and burning things.”