Belfast quarters set to be given dedicated police patrols as part of a new initiative

Belfast's Linen Quarter and Cathedral Quarter have announced a joint partnership that will see two dedicated PSNI constables patrol the areas at agreed times.

The initiative, dubbed Belfast's #StreetBeat, will see two PSNI officers patrol the areas' cafes, bars, restaurants and hotel filled streets during the busy afternoons and evenings.

The team will split their time between the two districts.

Both officers will receive a dedicated mobile phone, meaning business owners in both Quarters will be able to reach their assigned constable directly.

Chris McCracken, managing director at Linen Quarter BID said: "Our new police team represents an important partnership between the Linen and Cathedral Quarter BIDs and the PSNI - a good example of how the business community and police can work together to deliver a safer Belfast."

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts, Belfast District Commander said: "Our two dedicated officers, who will be supported by local and neighbourhood policing teams, will work in close partnership with the business, retail, education and leisure sectors in the Linen and Cathedral Quarters. Regular engagement with Linen Quarter BID and Destination CQ will ensure we are focused on addressing agreed needs and priorities, maximising police visibility and building trusted collaboration.

"Challenging all forms of anti-social behaviour, addressing illegal street trading and signposting vulnerable people to appropriate support are just some examples of the work that will take place."