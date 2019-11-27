Belfast rally at weekend for protest against pet poisonings

Lilly died after being poisoned on the Comber Greenway

Pet owners will stage a protest on Saturday to show their disgust at a recent spate in poisonings along a popular east Belfast walkway.

Up to 500 people are expected to join the 'Enough is Enough' walk, uniting against those who are threatening wildlife, pets and others using the Comber Greenway.

Last week Lilly, a three-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, died after being poisoned.

A guide dog was lucky to survive after becoming another victim of the latest series of attacks.

The event has been organised by the Comber Greenway Campaign and the group's Gareth Wright has invited councillors, Ulster Wildlife and dog lovers to join them.

"We will leave Billy Neill car park at 1pm on Saturday," said Mr Wright.

"We want as many as possible to show their disgust.

"We need to send a strong message that this won't be tolerated any longer."