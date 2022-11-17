Belfast ranked as world leading city in climate action by global charity

Belfast has been ranked as a world leading city in climate action alongside the likes of London, Paris and Sydney.

It means the Northern Ireland capital is one of 122 cities around the world ranked A by climate charity CDP as part of their global list.

The cities are ranked for their “transparency and bold climate action” and recognises “their achievements, vision and commitment in the fight against climate change”.

Those cities which are ranked A have a city-wide emissions inventory and have published a climate action plan, with other cities ranked from A to D.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said the recognition shows Belfast is “serious about climate ambition and serious about reducing emissions”.

“Action on climate is something we must all take responsibility for; it is not up to one organisation or group of individuals – we all have a role to play, and I’m pleased that we are getting recognition for our efforts,” she said.

“CDP praised our work in engaging with young people, in particular our quest to find out their perceptions and recommendations on climate. Our younger generation and their continued involvement in projects like One Million Trees is so important as ultimately, they are the voice of the future."

The One Million Trees Programme by the city’s council was cited as one of the main factors in the city’s top ranking.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the ranking gives Belfast “an important platform to work from as we continue to fight to halt the devastating impact of climate change on our planet”.

"This list shows that Belfast ranks alongside major cities from across the world when it comes to climate action,” he said.

“I also welcome the recognition of the important role played by the One Million Trees programme in securing this honour. The project has been an incredible success so far, seeing thousands of trees planted across Belfast improving our local areas and offsetting some of the damage caused to our environment and helping to tackle the biodiversity crisis.

“It’s important we recognise this is just the beginning when it comes to efforts needed across Belfast, the North and around the world when it comes to dealing with the climate emergency."

Speaking to BBC NI, senior partner at CDP, Laura Parry said it was a “real achievement” for Belfast.

"What's really exciting for Belfast is this is only the second year that Belfast has been disclosing to CDP and CLEI-Track," she said.

"So it's a real achievement for them to have reached the A-list so quickly.

"[Cities] account for around 70% of global emissions and over half of the world's population live in a city.

"So it's really important that cities play this role, and that's really the idea of the CDP A-list, that we recognize those cities who are playing that part and champion them around the world.

"It's a challenge that continues. And we up the stakes each year, so we make sure that the scoring methodology is in line with the action that's needed every year, and that can change a little bit from time to time.”

Earlier this year Northern Ireland MLAs passed a bill at Stormont meaning the country will officially have its own climate change legislation.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation, however UK-wide targets do apply to the region.

Edwin Poots’ bill, which was backed by the agrifood industry, initially proposed an aim to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050, but was criticised by environmentalists as not going far enough.

Stormont politicians later amended the bill to agree a net zero target by 2050. It also included provision for the appointment of a climate change commissioner.

"This is definitely not the case that the work is done for Belfast,” Ms Parry added.

"We're obviously really proud that they've made it this year, but there will be work for them to do in terms of implementing for climate action, particularly making sure that they stay on track with their ambitious targets, and make sure that they do really important actions, like including the community in their climate action planning, as time goes on."